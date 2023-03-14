Nancy Pelosi's Comments on Biden's Age Backfire as Twitter Users Point Out Glaring Problem with Logic

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being blasted on social media for her comments regarding President Joe Biden’s age.

On Monday, she sat down with Evan Smith, a journalist at the Atlantic, to discuss the future of democracy, when she made the claim that Biden’s age was not a problem because he is younger than she is.

“He is absolutely a magnificent leader,” Pelosi said, “He is younger than I am . . . so I don’t know what the problem is.”

Nancy Pelosi on Biden: “He is absolutely a magnificent leader. He is younger than I am, so I don’t know what the problem is.” pic.twitter.com/2okqV4EYRx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2023

Twitter users, however, were quick to point out that this was not the rousing defense of Biden that Pelosi thought it was, and that there were several problems with her logic.

First, there is the fact that Biden is not that much younger than Pelosi. Pelosi is 82 and Biden is 80, which is hardly an age difference, and for all intents and purposes, they are basically the same age.

One Twitter user pointed out that comparing Biden to Pelosi in terms of youth was setting the bar rather low, as Pelosi herself seemed to be showing signs of age. “Someone needs to tell @SpeakerPelosi that this is NOT the winning point she thinks it is,” he wrote. “She also seems somewhat impaired in looks, voice & mannerisms.

Someone needs to tell @SpeakerPelosi that this is NOT the winning point she thinks it is. She also seems somewhat impaired in looks, voice & mannerisms. https://t.co/o19MIsbHKB — JerseySure🇺🇸 (@NJMom57) March 14, 2023

Another Twitter user went even further than that and said, “Watch this without sound and tell me she doesn’t look absolutely Insane.”

Watch this without sound and tell me she doesn’t look absolutely Insane. https://t.co/pJjkpYs23D — Kenny Powers🇺🇸 (@MattRyan0070) March 14, 2023

The point is that saying that Biden is younger than Pelosi is not saying much, as most people in America are younger than Pelosi.

But there is also the fact that it is not necessarily Biden’s age that is the problem, although that is brought into consideration, but rather his mental state that is leading to questions.

They keep defending Biden’s calendar age, as if that’s the issue, and not his obvious infirmity. — Area Man (@lheal) March 13, 2023

It is Biden’s seeming inability to get through a speech without making a series of embarrassing gaffes, or his difficulty in walking up the steps of Air Force One that is the source of criticism, not his age.

Pelosi saying that Biden is capable because he is younger than her does not vindicate him in any way. He still is showing signs of cognitive decline that need to be addressed.

This is not meant to poke fun at Biden or Pelosi for their age, but only to point out the massive flaw in Pelosi’s logic in saying that Biden is capable just because he is younger than her.

It just comes off as another feeble attempt by the Democrats to try and wave away any concerns that people have regarding Biden’s mental health.

