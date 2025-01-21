Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Escalates War of Words with Jill Biden, Dubbing Her 'Lady McBiden'

Democratic bickering provided the soundtrack for the final hours of the Biden administration.

Alexandra Pelosi, daughter of Rep. Nany Pelosi of California, recently likened Jill Biden to William Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth after not a word from former President Joe Biden and his wife was forthcoming after the former House speaker suffered a fall last month

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game, and think about my husband’s legacy,” Alexandra Pelosi said, according to Politico.

“There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” she said.

Politico said that Pelosi’s role in the Democratic Party’s putsch that sent Joe Biden to the sidelines created a “bitter feud” between what had been two allies.

The Politico report said, Pelosi has sought to speak to Biden but had been rebuffed, and firmly.

“She’s been told, they’re not over it, don’t make more overtures because he’s blaming her,” Politico quoted what it said was “a person who has spoken to Pelosi about the conversations between the former speaker and Biden’s aides.”

Politico said Pelosi has wondered aloud about why the Bidens have left Washington on a “low note.”

Pelosi met privately with Biden in July to warn him that he was losing ground rapidly.

That isn’t my point. Biden’s best—only—chance to preserve the legacy of his first year in office was *not to run again.* Instead he—with Jill enabling him every step of the way—insisted on doing so. Pelosi was right to push hard to get him to quit. Only chance Dems had. — Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) January 20, 2025





“There were no threats,” Politico quoted what is said was “one person familiar with the conversation” as saying. “She just told him the truth: He was losing in every poll, and people had lost confidence.”

Pelosi’s public face at the time suggested limited confidence in Biden.

“I don’t think he’ll ever get over that,” Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina said.

Jill Biden turns on Nancy Pelosi in WaPo interview. “I’ve been thinking a lot about relationships… we were friends for 50 years,” she told The Washington Post. “It was disappointing.” So, this confirms that it was Jill was the one who burned down the Democrat party then.… pic.twitter.com/xlXLjbY7RP — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 16, 2025

Jill Biden has framed Pelosi’s role in shunting her husband aside as a betrayal.

“We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing,” Jill Biden told The Washington Post recently.

“It was awful. It was mean. It was disrespectful,” Biden family friend Mary Doody said. “She talked a lot about that. I know I’m biased, but Joe Biden did not deserve that.”

