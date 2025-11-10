Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Launches Her Own Political Career, Announces Run for Office in California

Christine Pelosi, daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is officially entering politics.

The Democratic Party activist and far-left attorney told KQED-TV Monday that she will run for San Francisco’s state Senate seat in 2028.

Her announcement followed the passage of Proposition 50, a measure she campaigned for, which she said helped spark her decision to run.

“Because our rights are under attack, because having just come out [of] Prop. 50, organizing around the state with working families and swing voters and swing districts and reaching out across every corner of San Francisco, I know how excited and enthused people are to participate — and at the same time, how concerned they are,” Pelosi said. “I believe that my experience as an attorney, author, advocate, wife and mom prepares me to be a representative for our community.”

She cited her “relationships around the state” as an asset.

The younger Pelosi had been rumored to be eyeing her mother’s congressional seat.

The elder Pelosi announced last week she will not seek re-election after nearly four decades in Congress.

Instead, Christine Pelosi said she wants to focus on the state Legislature.

In courtrooms, campaigns and corridors of power, I’ve fought to build Power For The People. And that’s why I’m running for California Senate. pic.twitter.com/jncXmCCx6l — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) November 10, 2025

A former San Francisco prosecutor, Pelosi has long been active in California politics.

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman also plans to run for the same seat in 2028, KQED reported.

Pelosi praised her mother as “the greatest speaker” and “most powerful representative” San Francisco has ever had.

“Those are amazing stilettos that no one can fill,” she said. “I wish everybody luck in that race for Congress.”

Pelosi said her campaign will focus on affordability, women’s rights, and what she called “power for the people.”

On her campaign website, she highlighted her work on issues such as sexual harassment, gun control, and discrimination.

She also said she wants to keep workers in San Francisco as the city becomes more expensive.

“AI is going to be a force for good or a force for ill,” Pelosi said.

Will Christine Pelosi end up in Congress eventually? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 53% (24 Votes) No: 47% (21 Votes)

She added, “We have to make sure that our … school teachers, that our firefighters, that our hospital workers, that our tech workers can afford to be part of the community.”

The seat Pelosi is running for will not officially open until 2028.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.