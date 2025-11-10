Share
News
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and her daughter Christine Pelosi hold "We Love Joe" signs in a file photo from Aug. 19, 2024, as then-President Joe Biden spoke on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and her daughter Christine Pelosi hold "We Love Joe" signs in a file photo from Aug. 19, 2024, as then-President Joe Biden spoke on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. (Robyn Beck - AFP / Getty Images)

Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Launches Her Own Political Career, Announces Run for Office in California

 By Johnathan Jones  November 10, 2025 at 2:58pm
Share

Christine Pelosi, daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is officially entering politics.

The Democratic Party activist and far-left attorney told KQED-TV Monday that she will run for San Francisco’s state Senate seat in 2028.

Her announcement followed the passage of Proposition 50, a measure she campaigned for, which she said helped spark her decision to run.

“Because our rights are under attack, because having just come out [of] Prop. 50, organizing around the state with working families and swing voters and swing districts and reaching out across every corner of San Francisco, I know how excited and enthused people are to participate — and at the same time, how concerned they are,” Pelosi said. “I believe that my experience as an attorney, author, advocate, wife and mom prepares me to be a representative for our community.”

She cited her “relationships around the state” as an asset.

The younger Pelosi had been rumored to be eyeing her mother’s congressional seat.

The elder Pelosi announced last week she will not seek re-election after nearly four decades in Congress.

Instead, Christine Pelosi said she wants to focus on the state Legislature.

A former San Francisco prosecutor, Pelosi has long been active in California politics.

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman also plans to run for the same seat in 2028, KQED reported.

Pelosi praised her mother as “the greatest speaker” and “most powerful representative” San Francisco has ever had.

“Those are amazing stilettos that no one can fill,” she said. “I wish everybody luck in that race for Congress.”

Pelosi said her campaign will focus on affordability, women’s rights, and what she called “power for the people.”

Related:
Harrowing Footage: Chaos Erupts in California Train Car as Operator Appears to Fall Asleep at High Speed

On her campaign website, she highlighted her work on issues such as sexual harassment, gun control, and discrimination.

She also said she wants to keep workers in San Francisco as the city becomes more expensive.

“AI is going to be a force for good or a force for ill,” Pelosi said.

Will Christine Pelosi end up in Congress eventually?

She added, “We have to make sure that our … school teachers, that our firefighters, that our hospital workers, that our tech workers can afford to be part of the community.”

The seat Pelosi is running for will not officially open until 2028.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Launches Her Own Political Career, Announces Run for Office in California
Virginians Elect Jay Jones for AG After He Fantasized About Murdering Republicans and Their Children
Republican Jack Ciattarelli Loses New Jersey Governor's Race
BREAKING: Dick Cheney, Vice President to George W. Bush, Dies at 84
Trump Delivers One of His Top 5 Best Lines Ever When '60 Minutes' Asks if Mamdani's the Left's Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation