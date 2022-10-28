Parler Share
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi attend an event at the Hamilton in Washington on April 27.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi attend an event at the Hamilton in Washington on April 27. (Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Nancy Pelosi's Husband Hospitalized After Being 'Violently Assaulted' in San Francisco Home

 By Abby Liebing  October 28, 2022 at 7:11am
Early on Friday morning, Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was attacked at their San Francisco home and taken to the hospital.

After the attack, Pelosi’s office released a statement about the incident.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. “The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Hammill said the speaker “was not in San Francisco at the time,” adding that she and her family “are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

The details of the assault and the motive of the person who attacked Pelosi’s husband were unclear Friday morning.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that city police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is not the first time the Pelosis have been targeted in San Francisco.

Their home was vandalized on New Year’s Day 2021, according to KGO-TV.

Do you think the attack was politically motivated?

The vandals reportedly spraypainted “$2K”, “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything” on the garage door and also put fake blood and a pig head outside the house, the report said.

San Francisco has been struggling with crime.

According to the San Francisco Police Department’s statistics from Jan. 1 through Sunday, robbery, rape, assault, motor vehicle theft and larceny theft have all increased compared with last year.

Rape is up 8.2 percent, robbery 5.2 percent and assault 11.1 percent.

Overall, the police department reported a 7.4 percent crime increase in the city.

Some on social media called out Pelosi in connection with Democratic policies’ to defund police departments and eliminate bail for many offenses.

There have been no further comments from Pelosi about the incident Friday.

Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
