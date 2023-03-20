Parler Share
Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at "The Future of Global Democracy" during the 2023 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas, on March 12.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks at "The Future of Global Democracy" during the 2023 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas, on March 12. (Travis P Ball / Getty Images)

Nancy Pelosi's 'No One Is Above the Law' Post About Trump Spectacularly Blows Up in Her Face

 By Johnathan Jones  March 20, 2023 at 8:52am
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose wealth has ballooned astronomically since she was first elected as a public servant, was derided on Twitter after she tweeted that “no one is above the law” while she took a shot at former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday morning, Trump predicted on social media that he would be arrested this week.

On Truth Social, he said he had been informed through leaks that New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg would indict him for allegedly violating campaign finance laws in regard to claims he paid former adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money with campaign funds during the last leg of the 2016 election.

Daniels has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which is something he has denied ever happened.

The former president’s legal team has made the claim that wealthy people such as himself are often the targets of extortion attempts. Trump has stated the Daniels payment was from his personal account and was necessary to prevent her from smearing him.

It’s worth pointing out that federal prosecutors in New York dropped an investigation into the same matter — Trump, Daniels and alleged campaign finance violations — in 2019.

It is unclear if Trump will be arrested or charged, but Pelosi — the last person who should chime in on whether some people are above the law — did precisely that on Twitter soon after Trump broke the news.

“Whatever the Grand Jury decides, its consideration makes clear: no one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States,” Pelosi tweeted. “The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence. Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable.”

Pelosi has earned millions of dollars in recent years from investments in the markets and has never expressed any enthusiasm for ending the practice of insider trading for members of Congress.

When her husband Paul Pelosi was arrested for drunk driving last year, he was also alleged to have received special treatment.

He smashed his Porsche into another vehicle after he made the decision to drink alcohol, get behind the wheel, and go for a drive. It took officers hours to perform a blood alcohol test — which Mr. Pelosi nearly passed.

The internet remembered, and Pelosi’s tweet was met with mockery.

As was clearly pointed out, Pelosi holds Trump to a different standard than she does others. Obviously, she has denied him the presumption of innocence.

If the country does indeed have two justice systems — one for the elites and another for everyone else — Pelosi and her ilk are the beneficiaries of special treatment.

Trump has not been charged or convicted of a crime, yet Pelosi is throwing stones at him from one of the biggest glass houses in the country.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation