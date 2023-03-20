Nancy Pelosi's 'No One Is Above the Law' Post About Trump Spectacularly Blows Up in Her Face

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose wealth has ballooned astronomically since she was first elected as a public servant, was derided on Twitter after she tweeted that “no one is above the law” while she took a shot at former President Donald Trump.

On Saturday morning, Trump predicted on social media that he would be arrested this week.

On Truth Social, he said he had been informed through leaks that New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg would indict him for allegedly violating campaign finance laws in regard to claims he paid former adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money with campaign funds during the last leg of the 2016 election.

Daniels has claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, which is something he has denied ever happened.

The former president’s legal team has made the claim that wealthy people such as himself are often the targets of extortion attempts. Trump has stated the Daniels payment was from his personal account and was necessary to prevent her from smearing him.

It’s worth pointing out that federal prosecutors in New York dropped an investigation into the same matter — Trump, Daniels and alleged campaign finance violations — in 2019.

It is unclear if Trump will be arrested or charged, but Pelosi — the last person who should chime in on whether some people are above the law — did precisely that on Twitter soon after Trump broke the news.

“Whatever the Grand Jury decides, its consideration makes clear: no one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States,” Pelosi tweeted. “The former president’s announcement this morning is reckless: doing so to keep himself in the news & to foment unrest among his supporters.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “He cannot hide from his violations of the law, disrespect for our elections and incitements to violence. Rightfully, our legal system will decide how to hold him accountable.”

Pelosi has earned millions of dollars in recent years from investments in the markets and has never expressed any enthusiasm for ending the practice of insider trading for members of Congress.

When her husband Paul Pelosi was arrested for drunk driving last year, he was also alleged to have received special treatment.

He smashed his Porsche into another vehicle after he made the decision to drink alcohol, get behind the wheel, and go for a drive. It took officers hours to perform a blood alcohol test — which Mr. Pelosi nearly passed.

The internet remembered, and Pelosi’s tweet was met with mockery.

How about insider trading laws Nancy? — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) March 19, 2023

Oh give it a rest. You should be arrested for your insidertrades — aka (@akafacehots) March 18, 2023

Really? Perhaps then some old cases need to be reopened. https://t.co/87NiLlx0yp — Ali Rom (@alicjarom) March 18, 2023

“ No one is above the law.” Nancy Pelosi is worth 200 million dollars because of illegal insider trading- her husband is on video so drunk in a DUI stop that he couldn’t even let go of the cop car to do a field sobriety test without falling down – he got a slap on the wrist. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 19, 2023

Which “law” are you talking about? There’s no law saying candidates must use public campaign funds for private disputes. Indeed, the law says the exact opposite. Manhattan DA lets killers walk free while illegally persecuting Joe Biden’s chief rival—raw statist authoritarianism. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 19, 2023

No one except well connected politicians and people who commit insider trading violations, spy on political opponents, insert fbi informants into protests and kidnapping plots and incite and entrap, people who place bombs at DNC & RNC headquarters….the list could go on. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) March 19, 2023

Your “husband” is apparently above the law. I bet lots of Americans with DUI convictions would agree. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 19, 2023

What about the current president and his son? — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) March 19, 2023

“No one is above the law…”

🙄 pic.twitter.com/bIGVZItjEz — President Matt Cates (@Matt_Cates) March 18, 2023

Insider trader says what? https://t.co/KXl7RnbekA — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) March 19, 2023

Nancy, you are the last person who should be talking and schooling people about “above the law”. 🙄 https://t.co/plptBP2HgA — Dr. Mariela Roca (@rocaforcongress) March 19, 2023

Here’s Nancy Pelosi deliberately making a false claim that no one is above the law. If that was true, she would be in jail along with Biden, his family members, and many members of Congress. https://t.co/E8STX1fVzy — Elation70 (@Elation70) March 18, 2023

As was clearly pointed out, Pelosi holds Trump to a different standard than she does others. Obviously, she has denied him the presumption of innocence.

If the country does indeed have two justice systems — one for the elites and another for everyone else — Pelosi and her ilk are the beneficiaries of special treatment.

Trump has not been charged or convicted of a crime, yet Pelosi is throwing stones at him from one of the biggest glass houses in the country.

