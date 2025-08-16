NASA Head Sean Duffy Jokes He's Yet to Receive the 'Alien Briefing' — But Adds 'I've Asked for It'

Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy used humor to turn aside a recent question about aliens.

“I just want to be really clear. I haven’t had the alien briefing yet, but I’ve asked for it,” Duffy said on Fox News, according to a recording of his interview posted to X.

“So I can’t comment on it, and I can’t wait to come back and talk about the highly classified information on your show,” he said. “By the way, I’m kidding, I’m kidding. I’m not gonna do that.”

However, Duffy, who is America’s transportation secretary, said that government should share what it knows on the subject.

NASA Administrator Sean Duffy has requested “The Alien Briefing”. “I saw the drones. The drones are real… I just want to be really clear. I haven’t had the alien briefing yet, but I’ve asked for it.” Duffy knows the drones aren’t human technology.pic.twitter.com/qALOGl3A7K https://t.co/GbiFyrlPB4 — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) August 14, 2025

“But actually, you know what? I think we’re in a space right now in America that we want transparency,” he said.

“There’s decisions that have to be made, but as much as it’s feasibly possible, we want to share as much information with the American people,” he continued.

Two prominent federal officials spoke on the subject recently.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said she believes in the possibility of extraterrestrials and unidentified anomalous phenomena, which used to be called UFOs, according to the New York Post.

Gabbard said she is cautious on the subject.

“I have my own views and opinions,” she said, adding, “In this role, I have to be careful with what I share.”

“We’re continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people,” she said.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, recently told podcaster Joe Rogan that she believes the accounts of people who say they have encountered vehicles that do not behave like those made by humans, according to a clip posted to YouTube.

“Yeah, so look, have I seen a portal open? No. Have I seen a spaceship personally? No. Have I seen evidence of this? Yes,” Luna said. “Have I seen photo documentation of aircraft that I believe were not made by mankind? Yes.”

She said later in the conversation, “Based on the photos that I’ve seen, I’m very confident that there’s things out there that have not been created by mankind.”

Luna referred to the objects as “interdimensional beings.”

“I think that they can actually operate through the time spaces that we currently have,” she said.

“That’s not something that I came up with on my own. That’s based on stuff that we’ve seen. That’s based on information that we’ve been told,” she continued.

