NASA Now Working with Investigators in Probe of Dead and Missing Scientists

Monday on the social media platform X, NASA press secretary Bethany Stevens confirmed that the space agency has begun “coordinating and cooperating” with federal investigators looking into the recent deaths and disappearances of leading scientists and others with connections to their research.

“At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,” Stevens added. “The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able.”

Last week, Fox News’ Peter Doocy raised the issue with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid-2024,” Doocy said in a short clip shared by Stevens on X. “They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material.”

Doocy then asked if the deaths and disappearances had caught the attention of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?” Doocy asked.

Leavitt replied that she did not know about an investigation, but would get Doocy an answer as soon as possible.

NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists. At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat. The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able. https://t.co/92dTXGAxQn — Bethany Stevens (@NASASpox) April 20, 2026

Then, on Thursday, Trump confirmed that his administration had indeed begun an investigation.

“Well, I hope it’s random,” the president said of the deaths and disappearances. “But we’re going to know in the next week and a half.”

On Monday, both the FBI and the House Oversight Committee announced separate investigations into the matter, according to NBC News.

Earlier this month, on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show,” host Will Cain profiled seven of the missing or dead scientists. All have died or gone missing in the last two years. And all worked for either NASA, the Air Force, or the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Those apparent connections led to what NBC News called “online speculation and internet theories.”

As one might imagine, many of those “theories” involved unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs.

Meanwhile, elected officials have done nothing to quell the speculation.

For instance, in a recent interview, Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said that “this country would have come unglued” had people seen what he saw during a March briefing on alien life.

NASA recently completed the successful Artemis II mission beyond the moon.

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