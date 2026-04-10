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The Artemis II crew – from left, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Pilot Victor Glover, and Commander Reid Wiseman – pause for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home. They are headed back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday.
The Artemis II crew – from left, Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Pilot Victor Glover, and Commander Reid Wiseman – pause for a group photo inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home. They are headed back to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday. (NASA / Getty Images)

NASA's Artemis II Crew Prepares to Splash Down Off California Coast Friday After Successful Lunar Mission

 By Randy DeSoto  April 10, 2026 at 2:07pm
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The four-person crew of Artemis II is slated to splash down off the coast of San Diego on Friday night after a 10-day voyage that took them farther into space than anyone has ever traveled before.

NASA said in a news release that the crew’s Orion capsule will hit the waters of the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time.

People can watch the splashdown on NASA’s YouTube livestream, and it will also be streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Netflix, HBO Max, and Roku, among others. No doubt, the major news networks like Fox News and CNN will be covering it live, too.

Within two hours of splashdown, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander of the mission), Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will be extracted from the Orion capsule and flown to the USS John P. Murtha, which is an amphibious transport dock ship.

“Recovery teams will retrieve the crew using helicopters, and once aboard the ship, the astronauts will undergo post‑mission medical evaluations before returning to shore to board an aircraft bound for NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston,” NASA said.

In their mission to the Moon and back, the Artemis II crew eclipsed the record for the farthest any human has traveled from the Earth, going 248,655 miles or about 4,070 miles more than the Apollo 13 flight did in 1970.

Related:
Breaking: NASA, Navy Personnel Rush to Recover Artemis II Astronauts After Pacific Ocean Landing

The exact sequence of events during reentry, NASA said, will start with the service module separating from the Orion capsule at 7:33 p.m. The capsule will then reach the upper atmosphere southeast of Hawaii at 7:37 p.m. and will be in a six-minute communications blackout at 7:53 as plasma forms around the capsule during peak heating.

The crew is expected to experience up to 3.9 Gs pressing against them during reentry, i.e., around four times their body weight.

NASA explained, “After emerging from blackout, Orion will jettison its forward bay cover, deploy its drogue parachutes near 22,000 feet at 8:03 p.m., and then unfurl its three main parachutes around 6,000 feet at 8:04 p.m. to slow the capsule for splashdown off the coast of San Diego.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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