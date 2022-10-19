Parler Share
Sports
News

NASCAR Comes to Decision on Bubba Wallace Punishment After Violent Behavior at Race

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2022 at 5:01pm
Parler Share

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been hit with a one-race suspension for intentionally crashing into a car driven by Kyle Larson and then shoving him during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The incident began after an aggressive move by Larson pushed Wallace’s car into the wall while Wallace was leading the race at 29 laps. Wallace then appeared to hit the back of Larson’s car on purpose. Larson’s car spun into the path of Christopher Bell, putting both out of commission for the race.

But the drama was far from over. Wallace then climbed out of his wrecked car and confronted Larson, yelling at him and pushing him.


A NASCAR news release said Wallace was suspended for violating the NASCAR member code of conduct.

Trending:
Watch: Donna Brazile Loses it After Chris Christie Hits Her with Facts on Jan. 6 Committee

The penalty means Wallace will miss the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, according to WCNC-TV.

Wallace apologized on Twitter for losing his temper with Larson, saying that their cars collided because he lost the ability to steer his vehicle.


NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell said Tuesday that Wallace’s suspension was linked to “what took place on the race track,” according to NBC Sports.

“When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds it was really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. As we look at the sport and where we are, we thought that definitely crossed the line,” he said.

Joey Logano, who won the race in which the crash took place, said Tuesday on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio that Wallace’s apparent retaliation was “not OK.”


“I don’t know if everyone realizes how bad that could have been. That could have been the end of Kyle Larson’s career. That to me was what was on the line. Or his life,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video Appears to Show Alabama Football Player Hitting a Tennessee Fan After Stunning Loss
Actress Abruptly Departs 'Dancing with the Stars' After Scans Reveal Intensifying Health Problems
NASCAR Comes to Decision on Bubba Wallace Punishment After Violent Behavior at Race
Watch: Donna Brazile Loses it After Chris Christie Hits Her with Facts on Jan. 6 Committee
17-Year-Old Kid Dies Suddenly After Collapsing in Middle of Choir Event at High School
See more...

Conversation