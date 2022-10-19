NASCAR Comes to Decision on Bubba Wallace Punishment After Violent Behavior at Race

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has been hit with a one-race suspension for intentionally crashing into a car driven by Kyle Larson and then shoving him during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The incident began after an aggressive move by Larson pushed Wallace’s car into the wall while Wallace was leading the race at 29 laps. Wallace then appeared to hit the back of Larson’s car on purpose. Larson’s car spun into the path of Christopher Bell, putting both out of commission for the race.

But the drama was far from over. Wallace then climbed out of his wrecked car and confronted Larson, yelling at him and pushing him.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson. Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022



A NASCAR news release said Wallace was suspended for violating the NASCAR member code of conduct.

The penalty means Wallace will miss the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, according to WCNC-TV.

Wallace apologized on Twitter for losing his temper with Larson, saying that their cars collided because he lost the ability to steer his vehicle.



NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell said Tuesday that Wallace’s suspension was linked to “what took place on the race track,” according to NBC Sports.

“When we look at how that incident occurred, in our minds it was really a dangerous act. We thought that was intentional and put other competitors at risk. As we look at the sport and where we are, we thought that definitely crossed the line,” he said.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace. Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Joey Logano, who won the race in which the crash took place, said Tuesday on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio that Wallace’s apparent retaliation was “not OK.”

💭 “That could’ve been the end of Kyle Larson’s career. That, to me, was what was on the line. Or his life.”@joeylogano shared his strong thoughts on the incident at Las Vegas involving Bubba Wallace and Larson 🎧⬇️ #NASCAR 🗣 “There’s no room for that. You can’t do that.” pic.twitter.com/yGQXoJpc3E — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) October 18, 2022



“I don’t know if everyone realizes how bad that could have been. That could have been the end of Kyle Larson’s career. That to me was what was on the line. Or his life,” he said.

