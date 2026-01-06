NASCAR Commissioner Resigns After Explosive Text Messages Emerge During Michael Jordan Lawsuit

During his legendary NBA career, former Chicago Bull Michael Jordan had a knack for exposing his opponents.

Well into retirement, it appears Jordan is still doing that — albeit in a legal court instead of a basketball court.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that Commissioner Steve Phelps abruptly tendered his resignation.

Phelps will “transition out of the company by the end of the month,” according to NASCAR’s announcement.

Phelps joined NASCAR in 2005, and will be “leaving a legacy of leadership and a strategic vision that delivered significant growth and lasting innovation.”

NASCAR also lauded Phelps, who had “championed equity and social justice initiatives and created industry-wide opportunities for all stakeholders.”

“As a lifelong race fan, it gives me immense pride to have served as NASCAR’s first Commissioner and to lead our great sport through so many incredible challenges, opportunities and firsts over my 20 years,” Phelps said in a statement. “Our sport is built on the passion of our fans, the dedication of our teams and partners and the commitment of our wonderful employees. It has been an honor to help synthesize the enthusiasm of long-standing NASCAR stakeholders with that of new entrants to our ecosystem, such as media partners, auto manufacturers, track operators and incredible racing talent.

“As I embark on new pursuits in sports and other industries, I want to thank the many colleagues, friends and especially the fans that have played such an important and motivational role in my career.

“Words cannot fully convey the deep appreciation I have for this life-changing experience, for the trust of the France family and for having a place in NASCAR’s amazing history.”

While those words appear endearing and warm, it’s the opposite sort of comments that seemed to accelerate Phelps’ departure.

Phelps’ private text messages were thrust into the public eye as part of an antitrust lawsuit filed against NASCAR by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

(Of note, 23XI is the racing team co-owned by Michael Jordan — hence the “23,” which was Jordan’s iconic playing number.)

The legal battle concluded with a settlement after eight days of courtroom testimony, according to Fox Sports.

But while the legal dust settled, furor over Phelps’ text messages lingered.

The texts included Phelps’ growing disdain with NASCAR Cup drivers and owners competing in the SRX Series.

“These guys are just plain stupid. Need to put a knife in this trash series,” he wrote in one text.

But the most controversial texts had to do with Phelps’ disparaging words about respected team owner Richard Childress, who had previously spoken out against a major NASCAR media rights deal.

“Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He’s a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR,” Phelps texted.

He later added: “If he’s that angry (and apparently he is) sign your charter extension and sell. He’s not smart — is a dinosaur — and a malcontent… Total a**-clown.”

As Fox Sports noted, the texts “would be difficult for him to ever overcome as far as public perception and respectability from the fanbase” was concerned.

In the complaint filed last year, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports alleged that NASCAR engaged in anticompetitive conduct designed to sideline teams and strain their financial viability. The teams argued that the governing body used its market power to impose restrictive terms that left competitors with little leverage.

According to CBS Sports, the lawsuit stemmed from stalled negotiations over a new charter agreement, the system that secures guaranteed revenue and entry into Cup Series races. When talks collapsed, the teams opted for legal action, claiming the proposed framework would lock them into an unfair and economically damaging arrangement.

“From the beginning, this lawsuit was about progress,” Jordan said in a post-settlement statement. “It was about making sure our sport evolves in a way that supports everyone: teams, drivers, partners, employees and fans.”

