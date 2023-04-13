NASCAR Cup Series Driver Arrested, Suspended from Racing Indefinitely

NASCAR driver Cody Ware has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after he was charged with assault.

The alleged incident took place on April 3 in Mooresville, North Carolina, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Queen City News reported.

The charges against Ware were listed as assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

Ware has been released on a bond of $3,000.

*actually district court date May 1. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 11, 2023



A statement from Rick Ware Racing confirmed the suspension.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision.”

￼Rick Ware Racing Statement Regarding Cody Ware MOORESVILLE, NC (April 10, 2023) — We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision. The matter is… — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) April 10, 2023

“The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course,” the statement said.

Was NASCAR right to suspend Ware? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 88% (260 Votes) No: 12% (34 Votes)

“RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond,” the statement said.

Although Ware was not charged until Monday, he missed Saturday’s dirt race in Bristol, Rick Ware Racing had tweeted, citing “a personal matter.” That race was five days after the incident that resulted in charges against Ware.

Matt Crafton drove the No. 51 Mustang on Saturday, finishing 34th due to engine failure, according to CBS.

The CBS report said Zane Smith, the defending champion in the Craftsman Truck Series, is listed as driving the No. 51 Mustang this weekend in the race at Martinsville Speedway.

Cody Ware is the son of Rick Ware, noted WSOC-TV.

Cody Ware mugshot. He has been bonded out. No future court date has been set yet. pic.twitter.com/48HCtBMraE — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) April 10, 2023

According to People, Ware has been on the NASCAR circuit since 2017, with his best race a sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last August.

According to NASCAR, Ware’s average finish this season has been 27th.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.