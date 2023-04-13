Parler Share
NASCAR Cup Series Driver Arrested, Suspended from Racing Indefinitely

 By Jack Davis  April 12, 2023 at 5:15pm
NASCAR driver Cody Ware has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR after he was charged with assault.

The alleged incident took place on April 3  in Mooresville, North Carolina, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Queen City News reported.

The charges against Ware were listed as assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

Ware has been released on a bond of $3,000.

A statement from Rick Ware Racing confirmed the suspension.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Cody Ware and his indefinite suspension from NASCAR competition. We understand NASCAR’s position on this matter and accept their decision.”

“The matter is still under investigation and Cody is fully cooperating with the authorities, as due process takes its course,” the statement said.

Was NASCAR right to suspend Ware?

“RWR is committed to continuing our multi-car efforts in the NASCAR Cup Series and is in the process of finalizing our plans for the No. 51 entry at Martinsville Speedway, and beyond,” the statement said.

Although Ware was not charged until Monday, he missed Saturday’s dirt race in Bristol, Rick Ware Racing had tweeted, citing “a personal matter.” That race was five days after the incident that resulted in charges against Ware.

Matt Crafton drove the No. 51 Mustang on Saturday, finishing 34th due to engine failure, according to CBS.

The CBS report said Zane Smith, the defending champion in the Craftsman Truck Series, is listed as driving the No. 51 Mustang this weekend in the race at Martinsville Speedway.

Cody Ware is the son of Rick Ware, noted WSOC-TV.

According to People, Ware has been on the NASCAR circuit since 2017, with his best race a sixth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last August.

According to NASCAR, Ware’s average finish this season has been 27th.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




