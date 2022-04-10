Share
News
Sports
NASCAR drivers Ty Gibbs, right, and Sam Mayer, left, got into a physical altercation after a race on Friday night at the Martinsville Speedway after Gibbs approached Mayer after the race to say something.
NASCAR drivers Ty Gibbs, right, and Sam Mayer, left, got into a physical altercation after a race on Friday night at the Martinsville Speedway after Gibbs approached Mayer after the race to say something. (NASCAR / Youtube screen shot)

NASCAR Disgrace as Fight Between Drivers Breaks Out on the Pit Road

 By Jack Davis  April 10, 2022 at 10:35am
Share

A fight to the finish is an essential part of any NASCAR race. One afterward? Not so much.

But fists were flying Friday night at Martinsville Speedway’s pit row when Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer came to blows after an Xfinity race won by Gibbs’s teammate, Brandon Jones, according to ESPN.

Video of the fracas showed that after the drivers got out of their vehicles, Gibbs approached Mayer with a stride that showed trouble was brewing.

With the aid of a jabbing finger, Gibbs delivered his message and turned away, still wearing his helmet.

Mayer, who had taken off his helmet, followed. Things escalated from pointing to poking amid a flow of words until finally, when Mayer pushed a little more than Gibbs was willing to tolerate, Gibbs took a swing.

Trending:
CBS News Uncovers Over 150 Banking Transactions Involving Hunter or James Biden 'Flagged as Concerning'

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.



“I tried to talk to him, and he got all in my face, and at that point, we’ve got to start fighting,” Gibbs said. “We got put in a bad position there. The only thing I’m mad about is [Mayer] didn’t have anything. He wasn’t going to get past [third-place finisher A.J. Allmendinger], and I just got hit in the left rear.”

Should either of these drivers be punished?

The fight proved the adage that it is hard to cause much damage to a man wearing a helmet, with Gibbs suffering as little damage in the fight as he did on the track, where 16 yellow flags flew on the Virginia track.

The drivers afterward noted that the hard feelings were part of a world where men will be boys.

“What led up to that moment was, I talked to Sam, I was frustrated,” Gibbs said, according to NASCAR.com.

“I was like, ‘What are you doing when we got drove into the fence?’ And you know, we kind of shoved a little bit, and I turned away. And when I got grabbed and kind of pulled, that just led up to that moment. I think just build-up, build-up, build-up, and I snapped, and that’s just part of it. You know, hopefully, I’ll learn from it,” he said.

Related:
NASCAR Legend Makes a Second Amendment-Inspired Offer to Ukraine

Mayer emerged with some scrapes on his face after the fight.

“Heat of the moment type stuff,” Mayer said. “I mean, I think it’s more I was just trying to get his attention, and he took it the wrong way, and it just … he just snapped. I mean, that’s what I say just happened. Nothing anything horrible, but it’s just part of the sport.”

WARNING: The following video contains violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Gibbs also said the tussle was just part of the sport.

“It’s just part of it, you know. At least they’re making noise, so that’s a good thing,” Gibbs said, referring to the booing some fans gave him.

Later, he said, “I got to talk to Sam. So no, we’re all good. We’re on the same page. It’s just, boys are playing hard out there, and it led up to that moment.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Food Shortages Rock Key Chinese City; Locked-Down Populace Defiantly Shouting from Windows
District Attorney Says Sheriff Was Right to Investigate Woman on Murder Charge, But Plans to Dismiss It Anyway
Convoy of Chinese Air Force Cargo Planes Just Landed in Europe, Observers Record Frightening Details
NASCAR Disgrace as Fight Between Drivers Breaks Out on the Pit Road
Joseph's Tomb Smashed After Rioters Breach Holy Site
See more...

Conversation