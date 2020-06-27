In recent weeks, it seems as if NASCAR has been bitten by the “wokeness” bug. First, it banned the Confederate flag from all of its events. Then, one of its drivers, Bubba Wallace, debuted a car emblazoned with the words “Black Lives Matter.”

Fortunately, it looks like the wave of political correctness sweeping through NASCAR hasn’t swept up every driver: Kyle Weatherman sported a car designed to show appreciation for the men and women in blue as he raced in Homestead, Florida, on June 13.

According to Newsmax, “His car was decked out with a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ flag across the hood and #BacktheBlue along the rear panels and back bumper.”

This surely was a welcome sign to America’s police officers, who have found themselves under siege in recent weeks.

Police have been public enemy No. 1 on the far left since the death of the unarmed African-American man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month. Movements to “defund the police” have sprung up in America’s cities, including New York City.

Even before the death of Floyd, an anti-police sentiment existed on the far left. Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick wore socks depicting police officers as pigs, compared police to slave patrols and accused officers of orchestrating “lawful” lynchings against “black and brown people.”

A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn’t need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017

Apparently forgetting about all of the horrible statements Kaepernick has made about police officers, former NFL star Brett Favre showered praise on him, predicting that Kaepernick soon would enjoy the same “hero” status given to Pat Tillman, who gave up his NFL career to fight in the U.S. Army.

At first glance, Favre doesn’t seem like a militant social justice warrior. After all, he starred in an ad in support of the late Republican Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi. Favre’s ignorant statement proves that political correctness seems to be ripping through those who don’t necessarily identify with the far left.

Sadly, other members of the NFL have exhibited equal levels of hatred toward police. When he played for the Cleveland Browns, Isaiah Crowell, now a free-agent running back, posted a picture on social media depicting a police officer having his throat slashed. This action came during the previous wave of anti-police fervor.

While the Black Lives Matter group seems to have reached a strong level of support from the American public, that doesn’t change the fact that members of the movement have aimed harsh rhetoric at the police, with some specifically using the phrase, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” in 2015.

Last summer, police officers in New York City were doused with water as they apparently attempted to make arrests. The situation deteriorated, with anti-police protesters attacking officers with bottles and pieces of concrete.

In the past month, the anti-cop rancor in the United States has reached new heights. Just three days after Floyd’s death, far-left protesters burned a police station to the ground in Minneapolis.

The anti-police sentiment has contagiously spread to major cities across the country. In Seattle, a woman set five police cars ablaze. In California, a man shot a deputy in the face after opening fire at a police station.

Despite the negativity and rage directed at the police, many Americans still enthusiastically support those who serve and protect. For example, a restaurant in Florida has declared itself a “safe haven” for the police. An Alabama man offered to pay for the meals of a group of police offers eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel.

As many in pro sports continue caving to the PC crew, one football coach has refused to back down from his conservative politics. Taking to Twitter, Washington Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio proudly proclaimed he is “100% for America.”

I’m 100% for America, if you’re not you can kiss my A$$ https://t.co/PKCLPIbqVJ — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

And now, police have found another high-profile ally in NASCAR’s Weatherman.

“A lot going on in the world right now and I wanted to express that most first responders are good people,” Weatherman tweeted before the race.

RACEDAY here in Miami have something special on the car this weekend. A lot going on in the world right now and I wanted to express that most first responders are good people. My uncle is a firefighter and he would do anything to help save lives. 🙏🏻 please repost LOVE everyone🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZWYdM8Dio1 — Kyle Weatherman (@KyleWeatherman) June 13, 2020

Although the cop haters and anarchists get all the attention from the establishment media, the men and women in blue should rejoice in the fact that many Americans, including sports figures, appreciate the work they do for their communities every day.

