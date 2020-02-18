NASCAR Driver Found Dead One Month After Being Released from Jail for 'Anti-Asian' Attack

Former NASCAR driver Candace Muzny was found dead in her Oklahoma City home Monday. She was 43 years old.

While no cause of death has been reported, police are considering her death “suspicious,” according to KOKH.

Investigators are waiting on the report from the medical examiner’s office before making any assumptions.

Muzny was a promising driver who began racing for NASCAR in 2007 and was listed as one of the most stunning women in NASCAR by The Things in 2019.

Her impressive racing career gained the attention of many celebrities, including Sandra Bullock, the Orange County Register reported.

Her death occurred about a month after she was released from jail, having allegedly assaulting a nail technician for not speaking English during her pedicure.

Muzny told Heavy she “backhanded” the technician because “I asked her three times to stop speaking Vietnamese to me. I was paying with the American dollar.”

Even though the Oklahoma City Police Department report categorized the incident as one of “anti-Asian bias,” Muzny asserted that she isn’t racist.

“I have friends of all ethnicities,” she said.

“I think if you’re speaking to an American who is a customer of yours, and you know they’re not Vietnamese, it’s rude to talk to them in a language they don’t understand,” she added. “[The nail salon tech] needs to get back to Vietnam.

“If she wants to live in America and serve Americans, she needs to speak the language they speak,” Muzny said. “If she wants to live on the American dollar, then she needs to speak English.”

Muzny was also accused of assaulting a responding police officer.

She allegedly slashed his ear with a pocket knife, and her dog reportedly bit the officer’s shoe.

She asserted that the officer “bum rushed” her first and that her attack was purely reactionary.

An Oklahoma City police spokeswoman told Heavy that Muzny attacked the officer after he tried to detain her.

“According to the officer’s report he first made contact with her at the front doors while she was propping the doors open,” the spokeswoman said. “She starting cussing and walking away from the officer.”

“It was only after that that he tried to detain her and the attack on the officer occurred. Furthermore, the officer says she had freed a hand and was facing him when the attack happened … she was arrested that day and booked in on probable cause.”

