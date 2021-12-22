A NASCAR champ who inadvertently launched a viral meme finally broke his silence to explain that he understands why numerous Americans chant “Let’s go Brandon!” as a way to protest Joe Biden’s failed presidency.

“I hear them, even if Washington does not,” Brandon Brown wrote Monday in a stirring but diplomatic Newsweek opinion piece.

Brown said he spent a lot of time during the past few weeks trying to understand why the chant became so popular.

After much thought, he came to understand that the slogan went viral as a way for struggling Americans to express their anger and disgust at the abysmal state of the nation right now.

“I understand that millions of people are struggling right now and are frustrated. Struggling to get by and struggling to build a solid life for themselves and their families, and wondering why their government only seems to make it worse,” he wrote. “People have a right to frustration—even anger.”

“Let’s go Brandon” is a euphemistic way to say “F*** Joe Biden.”

The slogan became a viral sensation in October after an NBC reporter disingenuously described the chant “F*** Joe Biden!” roaring from the crowd as “Let’s go Brandon.”

At the time, the reporter was interviewing Brandon Brown, who had just won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Alabama.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language.

Since then, “Let’s go Brandon!” has been chanted at countless college football games, bars, political events and even in Congress as a way to blast Biden.

WATCH: Protestor interrupts Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco. “Let’s go Brandon! Woooooo!” pic.twitter.com/ihYLN91Lrw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 20, 2021

Kentucky residents shout “Let’s Go Brandon” at Biden pic.twitter.com/xDTQ3szUFH — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 15, 2021

The trend continues! Chants and signs of “Let’s go Brandon!” have joined the trend of “F*** Joe Biden!” chants across college stadiums. pic.twitter.com/ayVi3dIFAT — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) October 12, 2021

“Let’s go Brandon” Christmas ornaments, gift-wrapping paper, baseball caps and sweatshirts have also become viral sensations.

Better Not Pout😂🎄Best wrapping paper ever! Shout out to @BringAmmo for producing the most talked about wrapping paper this season! Mele Kalikimaka! pic.twitter.com/yMAKPDbise — KenjieSays (@KenjieSays) December 7, 2021

Brown said he was initially advised to not comment on the viral meme for fear that woke mobs would attack and cancel him.

He said it was difficult to turn down interviews because he’s an up-and-coming athlete who’d normally welcome as much media attention as possible to raise his profile.

“All the advice I got from those around my racing career was to stay quiet after that now-famous interview,” he recounted in Newsweek. “No one knew how my sponsors would react and, in my world, there is no car to drive without the sponsors.

“So, I kept quiet. I turned down more press requests than I imagined someone could ever get — especially someone just starting his NASCAR career. I was afraid of being canceled by my sponsors, or by the media, for being caught up in something that has little to do with me.”

However, Brown said, after thinking about why the “Let’s go Brandon” chant went viral, he said he can no longer stay silent because he notices the crushing impact of raging inflation and soaring gas prices.

“Listen, I buy more gas than most. I don’t like that $4 per gallon has become the norm,” he wrote. “I know the cost of everything is rising and I know first-hand that making ends meet can be a struggle for middle-class folks like me.”

Gas prices over the last 12 months: https://t.co/IvliUWlkGd pic.twitter.com/zfIwGDeDt8 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 21, 2021



Brown says he has “no interest in leading some political fight. I race cars. I am not going to endorse anyone, and I am certainly not going to tell anyone how to vote.”

However, he added, “I’m also no longer going to be silent about the situation I find myself in, and why millions of Americans are chanting my name. I hear them, even if Washington does not.”

Brown said while he won’t be divisive and partisan (like left-wing NBA star LeBron James), he will “use what free time I have to highlight the struggle we all feel and share, as Americans.”

The racer then closed his piece by declaring, “Let’s Go America.”

After the toxic divisiveness of Bubba Wallace, it’s refreshing to see that NASCAR has impressive, likable patriots in its midst. Let’s go Brandon!

