NASCAR Driver Rushed to Hospital After Terrifying Wreck at Talladega

 By Jack Davis  April 23, 2023 at 7:51am
Multiple accidents marred a Saturday race at the Talladega Superspeedway, including one that sent a car driven by Blaine Perkins airborne.

Perkins was rushed to a local hospital at the Ag-Pro 300 Xfinity Series race, according to NASCAR.

However, video of the incident shows him walking out of the car on his own.

On its website, NASCAR said that the crash involving Perkins took place when his car hit the front of one driven by Jade Buford.



At that point, the car driven by Perkins went into the air and slammed to the ground, spewing parts as it barrel-rolled down the track.

By the time it stopped, right side up, pieces had struck multiple cars.

NASCAR said the ensuing red flag lasted for 12 minutes.

Stacey, meanwhile, hit the inside wall of the track.

“Just got free, took the air from me and got sideways and just couldn’t cut it back and hit the inside wall,” he said, according to NBC.

“It wasn’t as bad as it looked,” Stacey said according to Outkick. “I thought it was going to be a hard hit, too, and it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be.”

Stacey and Buford were treated at the speedway and released.

The three-car wreck came not long after one involving driver Park Retzlaff’, whose car was almost flipped, according to Outkick.

As the race hit lap 111, another accident took place involving Daniel Hemric, who tried to block another car but failed, according to USA Today.


Hemric went out of control and hit several other cars. His car came to rest upside down, requiring a NASCAR crew to flip the car over before he could get out. safely exit the vehicle, according to Yahoo. Hemric walked away from the crash, and was later released from the track’s infield care center.

The race was won by Jeb Burton.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
