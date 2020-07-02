NASCAR fans who watch this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis will be reminded of the big race that has a November finish line as they see driver Corey LaJoie drive a car emblazoned with “Trump 2020.”

The red-white-and-blue Ford Mustang set to run at the track is the result of a partnership between Patriots of America PAC and Go Fas Racing, according to a statement posted on the website of Go Fas Racing.

“With an estimated 75 million NASCAR fans out there, I was surprised that about 15 million of those fans are not registered voters,” driver Corey LaJoie said in the statement.

“I will give my best effort to get NASCAR fans registered to vote, through our team efforts on and off the track. When they see the car, hopefully it makes them race to the polls in November,” LaJoie said.

Patriots of America PAC partners with GFR, for nine races in 2020 season. @CoreyLaJoie will debut this patriotic red, white, and blue scheme at @IMS this Sunday.

LaJoie’s No. 32 Ford Mustang is set to sport the Trump message in eight more NASCAR Cup Series races.

Patriots of America PAC said it wants to connect with unregistered voters, and there is no better way to communicate with Americans than through NASCAR.

“Our mission is to get voters registered and to the polls in November. We are excited about our sponsorship with Go Fas Racing No. 32 and Corey LaJoie. We feel this partnership is the best way to help us communicate this message to the NASCAR community and encourage all Americans to do their part by heading to the polls,” Jeff Whaley of Patriots of America PAC said in the statement.

According to a Federal Election Commission document, the color scheme was a $350,000 investment for the PAC.

In the Go Fas website statement, team owner Archie St. Hilaire said the entire racing team is anxious for wins on the track and at the polls.

“I am honored to be part of the president’s re-election campaign through the Patriots of America PAC,” he said.

“As a Trump 2020 supporter, this team will do everything possible to secure victory on and off the track electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Let us bring this country back and Keep America Great!”

Many voiced support for the color scheme on Twitter.

The PAC had paid for a Trump 2020 paint scheme on a car driven by Joe Nemechek when the Xfinity Series season opened at Daytona International Speedway, according to the NASCAR-focused website Kickinthetires.

The 2016 campaign also featured a last-minute effort on Trump’s behalf when a Cup Series car driven by Reed Sorenson sported a Trump-Pence design, according to ESPN.

