Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #84 Club Wyndham Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 25 in Austin, Texas.
Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #84 Club Wyndham Chevrolet, waits in the garage area during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 25 in Austin, Texas. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Loses 3 Family Members in 'Bone-Chilling' Tragedy

 By Jack Davis  June 27, 2023 at 4:37pm
Share

The in-laws and a nephew of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson were killed Monday in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

The incident took place Monday in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Police believe that Terry Janway, 68, shot and killed her husband, Jack Janway, 69, and their grandson, Dalton Janway, 11. The Janways are the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway, according to KOKI-TV.

Muskogee police said a call was received at 9:05 p.m. Monday from the Janways’ residence. A female caller told police a disturbance was taking place and someone had a gun. The caller then hung up, according to the Muskogee Phoenix.

When police arrived, they found Jack Janway lying in a hallway inside the house.

As they entered, they heard a gunshot from inside the house.

After removing Jack Janway, police called for the occupants of the house to emerge,  but no one ever did.

Police entered the house to find Terry Janway and Dalton Janway dead.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said police believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

“That’s what they are still investigating but there appears there’s no threat to the community so it’s looking very likely that it’s a murder-suicide,” she said.

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved,” Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told KOKI, noting that he was a patient of Jack Janway, who was a chiropractor.

“I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me,” he said.

Coleman said the tragedy points to the need for awareness of looming mental health issues.

“One thing I want to say to my community right now is that more than ever, we need to love each other,” Coleman said.

“We need to be concerned about each other enough that if we identify issues with family or friends, that we talk to them and get them the help that they need,” he said.

Johnson’s team has pulled out of an upcoming NASCAR race in Chicago.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the team posted on Twitter.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” NASCAR said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
