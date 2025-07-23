NASCAR to Hold 'Historic' Race on Naval Base to Commemorate Branch's 250th Anniversary

Whether or not one is a fan of NASCAR, it’s impossible to deny that the league is deeply woven into the fabric of Americana.

From Dale Earnhardt Jr. to whatever’s in the zeitgeist (even the worst of it), NASCAR is as American as apple pie and probably even more American than baseball these days.

So it should come as little surprise that NASCAR is going above and beyond for the brave men and women in our military.

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced that it had very special plans for its 2026 NASCAR San Diego Weekend.

Namely, it was going to honor the U.S. Navy for its 250th birthday.

“The NASCAR San Diego Weekend marks a full-throttle, three-day event for the first NASCAR events ever contested on an active military base, with the Craftsman Truck Series headlining Friday, June 19, the Xfinity Series racing on June 20 and Cup stars shining for the feature event on June 21,” the league announced.

“What a special way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Navy, 250th anniversary of our country and put on what is going to be undoubtedly the most anticipated event of 2026,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s executive vice president, chief venue and racing innovation officer.

He added: “And I’m bullish on it being the best sporting event of the year.”

“This is another historic moment for our sport,” Kennedy told Fox Sports.

According to NASCAR, the race will take place at Naval Base Coronado — a “first” for an active military base — which “encompasses eight military facilities stretching from San Clemente Island to the La Posta Mountain Warfare Training Facility.”

While details are still scarce (specifics on the track layout and such are expected to be released later), Kennedy made clear that NASCAR was focused on the spectacle of it, just as much as they were trying to honor the Navy.

“It’ll be a blend of traditional street racing in a way where we’ll be winding our ways through some of the streets on the base,” Kennedy described. “They’ll be going past (aircraft) carriers. They’ll eventually go out onto the tarmac, probably by some military aircraft, maybe a couple of F-18s out there, and then back towards the entrance to the base.”

The Navy appears as equally excited for this special race as NASCAR.

“NASCAR embodies the very best of the American spirit through speed, precision and an unyielding pursuit of excellence,” Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan said. “Hosting a race aboard Naval Air Station North Island, the birthplace of naval aviation, it’s not just a historic first, it’s a powerful tribute to the values we share: grit, teamwork and love of country.

“From the flight deck to the finish line, this collaboration reflects the operational intensity and unity of purpose that define both the United States Navy and NASCAR.

“We’re proud to open our gates to the American people, honor those who serve, and inspire the next generation to step forward and serve something greater than themselves.”

This will be NASCAR’s first event in southern California since 2023.

