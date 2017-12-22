The Western Journal

NASCAR Icon Richard Childress: ‘God And Second Amendment’ Saved Us From Robbers Who Broke Into Our Home

By Chris Agee
December 22, 2017 at 6:16pm

Racing legend and NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is crediting his faith and access to a handgun for keeping his family and his property safe during a recent attempted robbery at his North Carolina home.

Davidson County authorities received a report of the break-in attempt Sunday evening after a broken window on the home’s first floor set off a residential security alarm.

Deputies were dispatched to the Reedy Creek home at around 10:30 p.m. after being informed that the homeowner had fired shots at the three masked men at the location. The three suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived.

According to WCNC, Childress immediately reacted to the late-night disturbance by grabbing a gun and opening fire.

The would-be intruders allegedly broke a window near a doorknob but quickly ditched their plan when gunshots began ringing out from within the home.

A 911 dispatcher advised officers that the “homeowner did shoot over their heads.”

Childress later credited his reaction with saving his life.

“The only reason my wife and I are here today was because of God and the Second Amendment,” he told police.

Especially in a state like North Carolina, which protects homeowners, motorists and employees from prosecution when they use a firearm to defend a dwelling, Childress was able to fire at the alleged intruders with little fear of prosecution.

Though such provisions, known in North Carolina as the Castle Doctrine, have faced mixed receptions in the states where they have been implemented, supporters say they save innocent lives.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Rick Saccone, for example, argued in favor of a similar law in his state when the measure was being discussed in 2011.

“Gun-control advocates like to falsely assert that citizens already enjoy the ability to use deadly force in their homes and ridiculously insist that people should surrender their homes to an intruder if it might save a life,” he wrote in an editorial. “Unfortunately, these advocates appear more worried about the life of the attacker than the victim.”

Authorities continue to investigate the crime at Childress’ home and encourage anyone with information about the suspects to contact detective Marc Hanna of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2100 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers 336-243-2400.

Childress initially offered a personal reward of $10,000 for information leading to criminal prosecutions in the case.

WXII reported Friday that he had increased that offer to $50,000.

In addition to releasing surveillance images of the masked suspects, authorities say the three individuals were carrying military-style weapons during the foiled burglary.

They were reportedly clad in black clothing.

Though reports confirm there was no indication any of the suspects were injured during the incident, investigators believe they might have captured some of their DNA on evidence collected from the scene.

