NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Involved in Plane Crash, Injuries Sustained

By Joe Setyon
Published August 15, 2019 at 2:36pm
Retired NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the hospital following a plane crash Thursday after landing in Tennessee, though thankfully, he does not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

“Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said Earnhardt Jr., his wife, Amy, and their child were on board, along with a pilot, one other person and a family dog,” WCVB reported.

Everyone who was aboard the plane survived, according to Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier.

Earnhardt’s sister, Kelley, confirmed the news in a statement posted to Twitter.

“I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon,” she wrote.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

“Earnhardt Jr. was taken to Johnson City Medical Center,” WCVB reported. “The sheriff says the racing star was conscious and talking.”

The outlet added: “Everyone left the scene with cuts and abrasions, Lunceford said.”

Video posted to social media showed smoke rising from the site of the crash.

Another video, this one posted by WCYB, showed exclusive footage of Earnhardt being treated at the scene of the crash.

Citing the Federal Aviation Administration, TMZ reported that “the airplane rolled off the end of the runway at 12:40 PM PT.”

“We’re told an investigation is currently underway and the National Transportation Safety Board is expected to determine a cause of the crash,” TMZ added.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







