When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the western world quickly took sides with Ukraine.

Countries from all over Europe have been sending weapons and support to Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

Germany is sending Stingers and other shoulder-launched rockets. The Dutch are sending rocket launchers to support air defense. The Czech Republic is sending machine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and ammunition. Poland and Latvia have sent surface-to-air missiles.

Now one more individual can be added to the list of those supporting Ukraine with weaponry and supplies: NASCAR legend Richard Childress.

Childress has pledged to donate one million rounds of ammo to the armed forces of Ukraine, Fox News reported.

Since the war broke out celebrities, athletes and just about anyone with a major platform has spoken out in support of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, A-list actors spoke out in support of Ukraine and some wore blue and yellow in solidarity, the Washington Post reported.

“While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” singer Leslie Odom Jr. said at the beginning of the award show.

Childress, meanwhile, is sending more than just thoughts and prayers to the Ukrainians.

Do you watch NASCAR? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (6 Votes) No: 40% (4 Votes)

“I was listening the other day and heard President Zelenskyy say he didn’t want out, he wanted ammunition,” Childress told Fox News.

“I called my good friend Fred Wagenhals, who is the Chairman of AMMO, Inc., which is a publicly traded company, POWW, and I said, ‘Fred, we gotta help these people. They need ammunition.’ And he stepped right up, he said, ‘We’ll do it,’ and now we’re turning our production to this as our number one priority,” Childress added.

Childress is a legendary NASCAR driver who came to fame in the 1970s. After retiring, though, he went on to become a celebrated entrepreneur and owner in the NASCAR scene.

He now owns Richard Childress Racing (RCR) in NASCAR NEXTEL Cup competition. RCR has won six Cup Series championships since its founding and has some of the most famous drivers, such as Tyler Reddick, Fox News reported.

Through this and other ventures, Childress has become one of the wealthiest men in North Carolina and one of the most recognizable names in racing, Historic Racing reported.

His personal net worth is around $250 million, Fox News reported. He is also a board member of AMMO Inc., which is why he partnering with them to send supplies to Ukraine.

Childress pointed out this moment as an opportunity for Americans to learn from and stand up for the second amendment.

“This is a wake-up call for America, and why we have to have our Second Amendment. We have … 82 million gun owners in America, and to see the people in Ukraine fighting — it’s terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there,” Childress said. “We have to do all we can, and I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself, we were doing the right thing.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.