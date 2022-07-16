Share
NASCAR Legend Stabbed to Death at Gas Station, Manhunt Underway

 By Richard Moorhead  July 16, 2022 at 11:40am
A 37-year-old former NASCAR driver was killed at a California gas station this week, and police are still looking for the perpetrator.

Bobby East died on Wednesday after being stabbed at a 76 gas station in Westminster, California, according to Fox News.

“The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area,” the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

“Officers attempted life saving measures until … paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury.”

East’s identity was withheld in the aftermath of the stabbing pending the notification of his family.

His death was announced on Saturday.

East was a three-time U.S. Auto Club champion after breaking into the series in 2001.

Police have identified a suspect in the fatal stabbing.

They’re searching for Trent William Millsap, who reportedly fled the gas station before authorities arrived.

Millsap has an outstanding parole warrant. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The 27-year-old was described in the news release as a transient.

California has a large homeless population.

An Olympic athlete was allegedly attacked by a transient in Los Angeles this month in a beating that left her with severe facial injuries.

