NASCAR Driver, 3-Time USAC Champ Stabbed to Death at Gas Station, Suspect Reportedly Killed by Police

CORRECTION, July 16, 2022: Prior to the publication of this article, TMZ updated its coverage of East’s murder to include a report that suspect Trent William Millsap had been located and killed by a SWAT team executing a search warrant: “Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … a SWAT team executed a search warrant at an Anaheim-area apartment Friday — two days after East was stabbed — where officers were informed Millsap may be holed up. During the raid, an officer-involved shooting occurred … we’re told Millsap was shot and killed on the scene as the police were trying to arrest him. The Orange County DA is investigating the shooting.” We have therefore removed references to a “manhunt” from the headlines of this article.

A 37-year-old former NASCAR driver was killed at a California gas station this week, and police are still looking for the perpetrator.

Bobby East died on Wednesday after being stabbed at a 76 gas station in Westminster, California, according to Fox News.

“The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area,” the Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

“Officers attempted life saving measures until … paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury.”

East’s identity was withheld in the aftermath of the stabbing pending the notification of his family.

His death was announced on Saturday.

Bobby East, one of the most prolific drivers of his era and a three-time USAC National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, passed away on Wednesday night. He was just 37 years old. Read More: https://t.co/59ka4ZAcYw 📸 John Mahoney pic.twitter.com/7n34s3zOtw — USAC Racing (@USACNation) July 15, 2022

East was a three-time U.S. Auto Club champion after breaking into the series in 2001.

Police have identified a suspect in the fatal stabbing.

They’re searching for Trent William Millsap, who reportedly fled the gas station before authorities arrived.

🚨 #PressRelease: Homicide at Gas Station On July 13, 2022, at about 5:51 pm, WPD officers responded to the 76 gas station (6322 Westminster Blvd.) re: a stabbing. Trent William Millsap is suspected of stabbing the victim. Read the full release: https://t.co/RWqrzwxjAi pic.twitter.com/NKGcNcrrRz — Westminster PD (CA) (@WestminsterPDCA) July 14, 2022

Millsap has an outstanding parole warrant. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The 27-year-old was described in the news release as a transient.

California has a large homeless population.

An Olympic athlete was allegedly attacked by a transient in Los Angeles this month in a beating that left her with severe facial injuries.

