NASCAR President Denounces 'Let's Go Brandon' Movement: Not Happy It Started at Raceway Before Spreading Across Nation

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2021 at 9:57am
In the motorsports equivalent of shutting the barn door when it was well past doing any good, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said Saturday that NASCAR does not want to be linked to the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a catchphrase for mocking President Joe Biden and poking fun at liberalism trying to censor reality.

Its roots are linked to NASCAR. When an NBC reporter was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the crowd in the background chanted “f*** Joe Biden.”

The reporter insisted the chant was “Let’s Go Brandon!”

Phelps said NASCAR does not want to be linked to a phrase that has liberals in a lather.

“I feel for Brandon,” Phelps said, according to USA Today.

“I think, unfortunately, it speaks to the state of where we are as a country. We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right. We obviously have and we’ve always had, as a sport, tremendous respect for the office of the president — no matter who is sitting,” he said.

“Do we like the fact that it kind of started with NASCAR and then is gaining ground elsewhere? No, we’re not happy about that. But we will continue to make sure that we have respect for the office of the president,” he said.

Has America's political culture lost the ability to laugh?

Phelps said that NASCAR does not want its logo used in connection with the slogan, and the company will be cracking down on people who use NASCAR’s trademarks in ways NASCAR does not like.

“We will pursue whoever [is using logos] and get that stuff,” Phelps said. “That’s not OK. It’s not OK that you’re using our trademarks illegally.”

The comment, of course, did nothing to stop the flow of posts using the phrase.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio recently noted that it is a sad commentary on the state of politics and society when a joke causes liberals’ fur to bristle, according to Newsmax.

“I mean, come on,” he said. “What was the latest polling? I think 71 percent of the country thinks we’re on the wrong track, and if you make a joke, you’re going to be investigated? Why don’t we deal with the real issues that Americans care about?”

“This is how bad it is, and you make some jokes about it, and some people get all fired up,” he said.

“Think about the things they said about President Trump. Let’s just hope we can turn some of these bad policies around here real quick,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
