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Kyle Busch, driver of the #7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15 in Dover, Delaware.
Kyle Busch, driver of the #7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, looks on during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15 in Dover, Delaware. (Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Hospitalized with 'Severe' Medical Issue

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2026 at 10:50am
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NASCAR racer Kyle Busch will not compete in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 due to an illness.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” a statement from his family on his X account read.

“He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” the statement said.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement said.

Busch, 41, had also been scheduled to race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Concord, North Carolina, according to ESPN.

Austin Hill, who drives for Richard Childress Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will take Busch’s place at the Coca-Cola 600, the team announced.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our [utmost] priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” RCR said in a statement.

“Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him,” the statement said.

Related:
Breaking: Kyle Busch's Family Reveals Cause of Death

“We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time,” the racing team said.

His last win came in 2023.

Busch, who won championships in 2015 and 2019, formerly raced for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch is  24th in the Cup Series standings,, finishing in the top 10 twice in 12 races so far this season.

Busch was 15th at the Daytona 500 after starting from the pole position. He held the lead for 19 laps, according to the New York Post.

His best finish for this season came on May 10 at Watkins Glen when he finished eighth.

 

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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