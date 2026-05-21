NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Hospitalized with 'Severe' Medical Issue

NASCAR racer Kyle Busch will not compete in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 due to an illness.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” a statement from his family on his X account read.

“He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” the statement said.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation,” the statement said.

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family: “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

Busch, 41, had also been scheduled to race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in Concord, North Carolina, according to ESPN.

Austin Hill, who drives for Richard Childress Racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, will take Busch’s place at the Coca-Cola 600, the team announced.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our [utmost] priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” RCR said in a statement.

Kyle Busch has asked for a doctor to meet him after the race at Watkins Glen. pic.twitter.com/8kfcVEqwjs — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 10, 2026

“Kyle is an integral part of our organization and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery. His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him,” the statement said.

“We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend. Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time,” the racing team said.

His last win came in 2023.

Busch, who won championships in 2015 and 2019, formerly raced for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch is 24th in the Cup Series standings,, finishing in the top 10 twice in 12 races so far this season.

This Kyle Busch situation sounds pretty ominous. Hospitalized with a “severe illness” and asking for privacy. I know that he requested medical attention after the Watkins Glen race. Just turned 41 a couple of weeks back. — Buck Swope (@ShotTakingTime) May 21, 2026

Busch was 15th at the Daytona 500 after starting from the pole position. He held the lead for 19 laps, according to the New York Post.

His best finish for this season came on May 10 at Watkins Glen when he finished eighth.

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