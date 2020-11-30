Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News Sports
P Share Print

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Die While on Honeymoon

×
By Erin Coates
Published November 30, 2020 at 10:59am
P Share Print

The NASCAR community is mourning the loss of Hendrick Motorsports pit crew member William “Rowdy” Harrell after he and his wife were killed in a car crash while on their honeymoon.

Harrell, 30, and his wife Blakley, 23, died on Nov. 24 in the Florida Keys, three days after their wedding, according to a statement from Hendrick Motorsports.

“The newlyweds were traveling to celebrate their honeymoon after being married on Saturday,” Hendrick Motorsports said.

Greg Ives, Harrell’s chief for the past six seasons, said the entire team is “devastated” by the loss.

TRENDING: Doctors Come Forward, Warn CDC To Tell America the Truth About COVID Vaccines

“Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley,” Ives said.

“They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match. Rowdy had an energetic and infectious personality. He was the heart and soul of our team and always kept us motivated, no matter the circumstance.”

Ives added, “Although he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire us always. Our prayers are with Rowdy, Blakley and their wonderful family.”

Florida Highway Patrol reports said Harrell was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla that collided with a Ford pickup truck on U.S. Highway 1 on Lower Matecumbe Key, NASCAR reported.

The truck’s driver was treated for minor injuries and two passengers were seriously injured.

Before his time with NASCAR, Harrell was a walk-on middle linebacker and three-time national champion with the University of Alabama football team.

Harrell was a tire carrier and pit-crew member for Hendrick Motorsports for the last eight seasons and most recently worked on the No. 88 team for driver Alex Bowman in the NASCAR Cup Series.

RELATED: Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dave Prowse, Dead at Age 85

“Rowdy was everything that made the 88 team, the 88 team,” Bowman tweeted. “He was the happiest person you’d ever meet, and that was only reinforced by his wife Blakley. Rip to an absolute legend. You’ll be missed every single day brother.”

Kevin Hamlin, a spotter for the 88 team, tweeted, “Rowdy was one of the most happy, kindest souls I’d ever met and one of the greatest on pit road.”

“Rarely do you meet a guy who always smiles. Rowdy was that guy,” NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte tweeted. “He made his team better and more importantly made everyone around him better. Thoughts and prayers to his and Blakley’s family.”

Photographer HannahSharriee shared pictures from the wedding on her Facebook page along with a GoFundMe link for the families.

“These two loved each other so hard and it was obvious,” she wrote. “They were filled with excitement for their future life together.”

“They had so much ahead of them,” she added. “Be sure to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







The Likely Date for Nationwide COVID Vaccine Rollout Has Just Been Revealed
Abrams-Founded Group Under Investigation for Allegedly Soliciting Voter Registrations from Dead and Out-of-State Individuals
FBI Data Suggests Huge Surge in Gun Sales Occurred on Black Friday
Uighur Leader: We're 'Quite Worried' About What a Biden Administration Would Let China Get Away With
First Footage Emerges of Joe Biden Hobbling in Walking Boot After Foot Injury
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×