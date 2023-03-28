Nashville Christian School Shooter Had Another Target, But 1 Key Fact Turned Her Away

Liberals lunging at the chance to use Monday’s killings in a Nashville private school to push their gun-control agenda should start taking a second look.

While investigators are still combing through the evidence left behind by Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old sexually confused woman who killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School, one point Nashville police Chief John Drake made Monday is worth taking note of.

The killer had at least one other target in mind, Drake said, but there was one factor that turned Covenant into a killing ground: It was utterly defenseless.

Citing a manifesto found in Hale’s home, Drake said the woman had identified another spot to execute her murderous plans, but was deterred for a reason.

“There was another location that was mentioned, but because of a threat assessment by the suspect of too much security, they decided not to,” Drake said, according to WSMV-TV in Nashville. “That area was here in Nashville, so we’re continuing with that investigation as well.”

The key words there are “too much security.” The mall had it. The school didn’t.

Americans can’t expect to hear that too much from the agenda-driven establishment media, but a Twitter post by the gun rights group Gun Owners of America hit the nail on the head.

“Anti-gunners will blame the tool, but we know the truth — gun free zones don’t work, but armed staff and teachers do!” the tweet stated.

This isn’t the first evidence suggesting that the presence of armed opposition can deter even individuals mentally unbalanced enough to decide to commit mass murder in the first place.

For instance, the manifesto written by Payton Gendron, the accused killer in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket attack in May 2022, made it clear that he was relying on the Empire State’s strict gun laws to guarantee his intended victims would not be armed.

A similar situation arose in 2012 in the shooting at a theater in Aurora, Colorado. As gun rights advocate John Lott wrote for Fox News in 2015 regarding a lawsuit over that shooting, the gunman who attacked the audience during a showing of the Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” had seven theaters close to his home that were also showing the movie.

The one he chose to hit wasn’t the closest, Lott wrote — but it was the only one with a policy forbidding patrons from carrying concealed weapons.

There’s good reason, obviously, that the kind of murderous cowards who make up the mass shooter cohort would choose “gun-free” malls, supermarkets and schools to find victims: They make for hunting grounds where the prey can’t shoot back.

When the intended prey is armed, though, it’s a different story.

To pick just one example, in July of last year, a killer who tried to turn an Indiana mall into a carnage house was himself shot dead by a civilian who was carrying a concealed weapon. Three innocent people died, but it could have been much worse.

That isn’t to say armed defense will guarantee there is no attack, or that if there is an attack it will be immediately squelched. The now-infamous inaction of police in Uvalde, Texas, last May and the sheriff’s office in Broward County, Florida, in February 2018 have proven that it’s not just the presence of a defender that matters as much as the willingness and courage of the defender to act against evil.

But it is a very strong argument that the gun-grabbers’ basic argument is flawed. Gun control does not make individuals safe from criminals. If anything, just the opposite is true.

Mass murderers have proven that to the country, through their words and by their actions. The killer in Nashville proved it again on Monday.

Liberals need to start listening.

