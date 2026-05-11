Share
News
A modern wooden church pulpit with a light, microphone, and Bible on it.
A modern wooden church pulpit with a light, microphone, and Bible on it. (pastie / Getty Images)

Nashville Pastor Resigns After 'Inappropriate Relationship' with Another Man

 By Michael Austin  May 11, 2026 at 4:30am
Share

Sam Allberry, who served as a pastor at Immanuel Nashville in Tennessee, was determined to be disqualified from ministry over an “inappropriate relationship with an adult man.”

The evangelical church said in a statement that the relationship between the unnamed man and Allberry, who was an associate pastor, had started in 2022 but “concluded prior to Sam being called as a pastor at Immanuel in 2023,” according to a report from Church Leaders.

The elders of Immanuel Nashville learned about the relationship in 2024, but after “considering the information available at that time and the posture of Sam and the other party, the Elders ruled that though Sam’s conduct was unwise, it did not rise to the level of disqualification.”

However, in January of this year, the elders received “new information about this relationship that had not been disclosed previously.”

Their investigation concluded that “while the relationship did not go as far as it could have, Sam’s conduct constituted a serious breach of trust and a failure to walk in a manner worthy of the gospel.”

“The Elders are unanimous in their decision that Sam is currently disqualified from gospel ministry. Sam agrees with this decision and has resigned from Immanuel Church,” the statement continued.

“Throughout this process, Sam has been repentant, humble, and cooperative with the Elders and outside counsel.”

Related:
Gallup Poll: Americans Would Rather Live Near a Nuclear Power Plant Than an AI Data Center

Allberry remains “a brother in Christ and Member of Immanuel.”

The pastor also resigned from The Gospel Coalition’s Keller Center for Cultural Apologetics, and the entity removed his content from its website and social media channels.

Allberry, who has publicly discussed experiencing same-sex attraction, has generated controversy in recent years for contending that same-sex attraction is not inherently sinful.

While Allberry has rejected “Side B” Christianity — which affirms traditional marriage while positing that homosexual identity is permissible for Christians — his views on same-sex attraction provoked renewed scrutiny following his disqualification.

Immanuel Nashville has multiple prominent evangelicals in their “leaders in residence” program, including Ray Ortlund, Gavin Ortlund, and Russell Moore.

Barnabas Piper, the son of John Piper, is a pastor on staff.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




'Muslim Only' Event Canceled After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Makes Threat
Los Angeles School District Pivots Away from Denying Equal Treatment to Student Bible Club
Chocolate Bar Recall Expands Amid Fears of Bacterial Contamination
How Chinese EVs Coming from Canada May Impact US National Security
Walgreens Forced to Shutter Yet Another Store in Major City Due to Urban Crime
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation