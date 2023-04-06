Nashville PD Releases Complete List of Items Taken from Shooter's House, Including Suicide Note

Audrey Hale, the transgender shooter who killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennesee, on March 27, left behind a suicide note, according to a police document showing the recovered items after searching her house.

The contents of the note have not been released.

The note’s existence was disclosed in an item log of objects removed from Hale’s house as Nashville police executed a search warrant, according to WSMV-TV.

The log said the note was found under Hale’s laptop computer on her desk.

It was among multiple documents taken, including 11 journals whose contents were not disclosed found in four separate places, one document described as a memoir, and nine journals on school shootings and firearms courses found under her bed.

Police listed separately what they called “notes written by Audrey” and “art/writing” that were not further explained.

Police said they found what was labeled a “psych/medical” folder as well as multiple computers and cellphones.

The warrant said five yearbooks from The Covenant School were in Hale’s possession, as well as a school photo. She killed three students and three adults at the school — which she attended as a girl before she identified as male — before police officers shot her to death.

Officers also recovered two shotguns from Hale’s house as well as multiple firearms accessories.

Should the police release the shooter’s manifesto? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 92% (456 Votes) No: 8% (41 Votes)

Police said in a news release Monday that she had planned the school shooting for months.

“In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,” the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

It said the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit was reviewing the materials Hale left behind.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a news conference after the shooting that police were in possession of her “manifesto,” but 10 days later it still hasn’t been released.

Nashville City Council member Robert Swope told the New York Post last week the manifesto would be made public after the FBI analyzes its contents.

LGBT activists say that should never happen.

“It should not be published,” Jordan Budd, the executive director of Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere, told Newsweek. “The focus should be on how this was able to happen in the first place. There should not be such easy access to deadly weaponry.”

We can’t see the manifesto because the transgender lobby, which is far more powerful than you are, has pressured politicians to keep it hidden.https://t.co/pKxspLtZjN pic.twitter.com/X94tVP39rp — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 30, 2023

Jason Silva, a professor in the Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice at William Paterson University in New Jersey, told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that the writings might never be released.

“The purpose of a manifesto is to spread one’s beliefs to the public,” Silva said.

He said Hale “did not spread the manifesto online. Which leaves me, as a mass shooting researcher, wondering: Is it an example of what we traditionally conceive of as a manifesto?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.