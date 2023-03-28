Nashville Police Release Bodycam Footage of Cops Heroically Taking Out Transgender Shooter

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, have released body camera footage that shows the moment officers ended a mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in the city Monday morning.

The video shows a number of armed officers searching the Covenant School for the shooter, who has since been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. The killer attended the school as a girl but later identified as male.

Hale shot and killed three students and three adults during her massacre.

The video shows officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department working quickly and as a team to prevent further loss of life.

A clip shared by the department Tuesday shows an uncut view of what first responders saw as they sought the source of gunfire.

Officers who were identified as Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo were among a small group who eventually found the suspect.

At 10:27 a.m., Hale was neutralized by a volley of rounds from the duo.

WARNING: The following video contains intense violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

The killer was shot multiple times and dropped to the ground. One of the officers fired a number of rounds after Hale dropped in order to ensure the bloodshed was over.

“Stop moving!” an officer screamed at her following an initial burst of gunfire.

Another voice can be heard screaming, “Keep your hand away from the gun!”

Hale died at the scene. The shooting was over within six minutes of the arrival of the police.

“MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of officers who responded to the Covenant Church/School campus Monday morning and immediately entered the building,” the police department said Tuesday on Twitter.

“Both of those officers fired on the shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage.”

MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus Mon morning. They fired on the active shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage. https://t.co/17qsZM6bNp pic.twitter.com/g4b0nMTFRD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

A motive has not yet been released, but Hale had created and left behind a manifesto, The Washington Post reported.

Three 9-year-olds, Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, died in the massacre, ABC News reported.

The adult victims have been identified as 61-year-old Mike Hill, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 61-year-old Cynthia Peak.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.