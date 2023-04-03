Nashville Police Release Disturbing Update After Combing Through Covenant School Killer's Writings

Police announced Monday that transgender shooter Audrey Hale had been planning an attack on the Christian elementary school for “months,” according to a news release.

Metro Nashville Police Department gave an update to the investigation into the mass shooting at Covenant School in the release, noting that Hale’s manifesto indicated that she had been “planning over a period of months to commit mass murder.”

Hale had also been studying the way other “mass murderers” had committed acts of violence and “acted totally alone,” according to police.

“In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School,” the release stated. “The writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia.

“The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.”

Hale, who used male pronouns and occasionally went by the name Aiden, entered The Covenant School on March 27 and shot three children and three adult staff members, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bodycam footage showed MNPD arriving minutes after the shooting began and later shooting Hale.

MNPD confirmed that the FBI’s Homicide and Behavioral Analysis Units were continuing to study the “writings” to determine a motive, according to the release.

Police also found that Hale had fired 152 rounds during the shooting and officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo fired four 5.56 mm rounds from a rifle and four rounds from a department-issued 9 mm pistol, respectively.

Nashville city council member Robert Swope told the Daily Caller News Foundation last week that Hale’s writings would be released after the FBI concluded its analysis.

An MNPD spokesperson told the DNCF that the case was currently still “open” and as a result, the department could not disclose whether the manifesto would be given to the public at a future date.

