Nashville Shooter Targeted Children with 'White Privilege'

Replace the “white” in “white privilege” with “Jewish,” and you have Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

Small wonder, therefore, that a troubled mind might absorb the establishment media’s rhetoric of anti-white hatred and use it to fuel a massacre.

Monday morning, on X, formerly Twitter, conservative commentator Steven Crowder reported that he had obtained exclusive access to the Nashville school shooter’s long-hidden manifesto.

“BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s ‘DEATH DAY’ Manifesto Targeted ‘Cr*ckers’ with ‘white privlages,’” Crowder posted in part.

🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages” “wanna kill all you little cr*ckers” “I hope I have a high death count” “I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.” “Ready to die.”#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023

The murderer, who killed six people, including three children, in a March 27 shooting spree at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, was 28 years old and called herself “transgender.”

According to Newsweek, Nashville police have neither confirmed nor denied Crowder’s report.

“We have not released that, and at this point we are unable to confirm the authenticity of what has been released, although we are looking into that at this very moment,” a Metro Nashville Police Department representative said Monday.

Do you think the idea of “white privilege” is problematic? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 79% (87 Votes) No: 21% (23 Votes)

Since March, the establishment media has shown no interest in learning the details of the shooter’s manifesto. After all, the shooting did not fit their narrative. The victims were Christian, and five of six were white.

End Wokeness, a prominent conservative account with more than 1.8 million followers on X, noted that the shooter might as well have borrowed an MSNBC transcript and used it as her manifesto.

“Parts of the long-buried Nashville manifesto just leaked. The trans terrorist wrote that she wanted to kill as many white kids as possible. This was an anti-white, anti-Christian terror attack. Her terrorist manifesto literally reads like a segment in MSNBC. Now you know why they never wanted the public to see this,” End Wokeness tweeted.

Parts of the long-buried Nashville manifesto just leaked. The trans terrorist wrote that she wanted to kill as many white kids as possible. This was an anti-white, anti-Christian terror attack. Her terrorist manifesto literally reads like a segment in MSNBC. Now you know why… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2023

A follow-up post included photos of the six victims.

“The trans terrorist said her goal was to kill as many ‘little cr*ckers’ as possible because of their ‘white privilege.’ White privilege is a racist conspiracy theory that is getting white people killed and hurt across the country If the ADL didn’t hate white people so much, White Privilege would be on their list of hate slogans. Instead, they have things like ‘White Lives Matter’ and ‘It’s Okay To Be White,'” End Wokeness tweeted.

The trans terrorist said her goal was to kill as many “little cr*ckers” as possible because of their “white privilege” White privilege is a racist conspiracy theory that is getting white people killed and hurt across the country If the ADL didn’t hate white people so much,… pic.twitter.com/bqm0bj0JmN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2023

Later, End Wokeness shared a video montage of President Joe Biden bemoaning “white supremacy” as America’s “most dangerous terrorist threat.”

“Joe Biden repeatedly peddles anti-White blood libels on the national stage. We now confirmed from the manifesto that this kind of rhetoric drove Audrey Hale to massacre White children in Nashville,” End Wokeness tweeted.

Joe Biden repeatedly peddles anti-White blood libels on the national stage. We now confirmed from the manifesto that this kind of rhetoric drove Audrey Hale to massacre White children in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/dn2YiPmHGb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2023

On June 17, 2015, white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine black worshipers at the AME Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof later received the death penalty. If ever a death sentence were justified, surely this one was.

Three days after the massacre, news outlets reported Roof’s racist manifesto. Three days.

In this case, the release of the hate-filled manifesto took more than seven months. And when finally released as a leaked “exclusive,” police would neither confirm nor deny the authenticity of the manifesto.

Why the difference, establishment media? Do some murder victims count less than others? Are some forms of hatred less hateful than others?

Why did it take Steven Crowder to finally report on the shooter’s manifesto? How can supposed journalists explain their lack of curiosity about the disturbed shooter’s motives?

The establishment media, of course, will never address such questions. It need not, really. After all, we know the answers.

Having witnessed media coverage of the abominations that unfolded across the country in 2020 — all that about “white fragility” and “white privilege” — we know where the so-called “journalists” stand. Establishment media types have aligned themselves with the “social justice” warriors whose objectives involve anything but justice.

In fact, those objectives depend on the same ideas that drove Hitler’s Nazis. By their reckoning, human beings have no individual identities. Instead, they are merely members of groups that either oppress or suffer oppression. And we know the category in which all individuals belong simply by their physical attributes.

Hitler and Roof believed this nonsense. So did this shooter.

Judging by their lack of interest in the this manifesto, the establishment media must regard her brand of hatred as somehow less dangerous. Or perhaps more acceptable?

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.