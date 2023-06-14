Nashville Shooter's Autopsy and Toxicology Report Answers Lingering Questions

New autopsy documents answer questions surrounding the gunwoman responsible for the Covenant School mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

The documents, obtained by Townhall Tuesday, detail the fatal injuries that Audrey Hale sustained from armed police officers responding to the March 27 massacre.

The 11-page autopsy also verifies Hale’s status as female and reveals that the transgender shooter hadn’t received any gender transition surgeries.

“The body is that of a well-developed, well-nourished 5 foot 2 inch, 119-1/2 pound phenotypic female,” Davidson County Medical Examiner Feng Li said of the subject.

One can deny biological reality until you can’t. Autopsy report of Audrey “Aiden” Hale, the #trans Nashville Christian school shooter: “The body is that of a well-developed, well-nourished 5 foot 2 inch, 119-1/2 pound phenotypic female” Credit to @MiaCathell for obtaining the… https://t.co/gKwUTmpAhV pic.twitter.com/YmkUVVSuuZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2023

Hale received four gunshot wounds after carrying out a March massacre in which three young children were killed, as well as three Covenant school staff.

Police neutralized Hale after the killer opened fire on responding squad cars.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic images which some may find disturbing.

Breaking: Police released body camera footage showing the moments officers entered Covenant School in Nashville and killed mass shooter Audrey Hale. pic.twitter.com/zGLe2qFhmX — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 28, 2023

The analysis describes Hale as wearing a white shirt with “handwritten words, drawings, and numbers on it,” a pink bra, similarly decorated, and a black tactical vest.

The killer was sober during the March attack, according to a toxicologist’s report included in the autopsy.

A toxicology report analyzed Hale for intoxication through alcohol and illegal drugs, rather than prescription drugs.

Hale’s transgenderism, as well as the Covenant School’s Christian affiliation, have led some to describe the mass shooting as an anti-Christian hate crime. Hale had attended the school as a child.

Hale authored a document described as a “manifesto,” which remains out of the public domain at law enforcement’s discretion.

Litigation over the document’s release is ongoing as of Friday, according to Yahoo.

Hale’s parents have sought to transfer legal custody of their daughter’s manifesto to the parents of children killed in the massacre, according to The Post Millennial.

Police familiar with the manifesto, as well as other documents created by Hale, indicate that the spree shooter meticulously planned the attack on the school for young children, according to Yahoo.

VIDEO: Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify motivated the killings: “We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out.” pic.twitter.com/Mss0FPqnUn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

