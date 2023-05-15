Share
News

Nashville Shooter's Unredacted Manifesto Delivered to Judge, Public to Get Chance to Speak Up: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  May 15, 2023 at 3:51am
Share

A legal battle over a manifesto written by The Covenant School shooter could be brewing.

An unredacted copy of the document, along with a copy with proposed redactions, was delivered to the Davidson County Chancellor’s chambers for a judge to review, according to WZTV.

The manifesto was authored by mass murderer Audrey Hale.

Hale, who professed a transgender identity, killed three children and three employees of the Christian school in the March 27 mass shooting.

The circumstances of the attack have led many to identify Hale’s actions as a hate crime against Christians — a theory that could be corroborated by the manifesto’s release.

Trending:
Trump's Perfect 3-Word Response When Asked the First Thing He'd Do to Bring Down Rising Costs

Hale was killed by police officers responding to the shooting.

Community members have called for the document’s full, unaltered release — but it’s yet to be released to the public.


Tennessee officials such as Gov. Bill Lee have called for the manifesto’s release, according to WSMV-TV.

Both the FBI and local law enforcement have access to the document.

A representative for the Metro Nashville Police Department indicated that the manifesto was undergoing review for public release in late April.

However, the agency reversed course after that announcement, citing pending litigation in declining to provide a timeframe for the document’s release, according to the New York Post.

Will the public ever see the unredacted manifesto?

Former Hamilton County Sheriff James Hammond and the Tennessee Firearms Association are among the entities suing for the manifesto’s release.

A chancery court judge and attorneys for the city are set to discuss the potential release of the document in a Wednesday status hearing, according to WZTV.

Members of the public will have the option to comment on the document’s potential release in a June 8 hearing.

Related:
State Attorney General Sues Gun Accessory Manufacturer for Allegedly Aiding Mass Shooter

Investigators haven’t publicly identified a motive underlying Hale’s crime.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Nashville Shooter's Unredacted Manifesto Delivered to Judge, Public to Get Chance to Speak Up: Report
Daniel Penny's Legal Defense Fund More Than Doubles Overnight, Now Holds Over $1 Million
Homeless Veterans Get Crushing News as Waves of Migrants Begin to Arrive: Report
Baseball Player Ejected Over Home-Run Antic - Then the Coach Comes Out and Makes Things Worse
Criminal Investigation Into Democratic Senator Expands as Powerful Mayor Is Subpoenaed: Report
See more...

Conversation