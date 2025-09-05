National Archives Accidentally Uncovers Damning New Evidence Biden Wasn't in Control of Presidency

President Donald Trump’s decision in June to direct an investigation into whether or not former President Joe Biden’s senior officials had deceived the public about the 46th president’s mental state and authority has yielded great results.

Just the News relayed official numbers from the Pew Research Center showing Biden granted 4,245 acts of clemency during his four years in office. During his final months in office, four meetings took place about some of those clemencies being granted.

During the meetings, which reportedly took place between December 2024 and January 2025, Biden supposedly gave “verbal approval” for multiple clemencies, commutations for death row inmates, and — notably — pardons for his family members. There were also discussions about CARES Act home confinement recipients and those serving sentences for crack charges, which Biden is said to have approved.

Now, the National Archives has come out stating no evidence exists Biden was present for these four meetings.

Just The News reported, there are no staff notes from any meeting attendees that confirm Biden was in the room or gave the aforementioned approval.

“[W]e did not find specific meeting notes that clearly mention or note that the President was present,” the National Archives told the Trump administration.

“President Biden’s decision memo on commuting federal death row sentences is unmarked, and NARA cannot find a version indicating President Biden’s approval.”

On Dec. 10, 2024, the White House received a draft memorandum from White House Counsel Edward Siskel, who urged Biden to “use YOUR clemency authority to commute — to life imprisonment without the possibility of probation — the sentences of the 37 people the current Attorney General would not authorize for death today based on current charging standards.”

The memo had options for Biden to choose on those 37 cases: Approve, Approve as Amended, Reject, or Discuss.

The National Archives was unable to find a finalized memo showing Biden approved all 37 commutations, but they were all signed.

This situation is not going away just because Biden is out of office.

The Trump administration promised accountability for a lot of people during last year’s campaign. Although they have not delivered on every promise in that regard, investigating the use of the autopen is a pathway to justice.

The National Archives was looking for evidence of Biden’s participation in the pardon process but inadvertently found he was missing from the process altogether.

On Thursday, the New York Post reported on email exchanges proving Biden did not review the warrants of the inmates he granted clemency to.

The Post stated, no substantial evidence exists that Biden, on the night of Jan. 16, gave approval for thousands of clemency recipients.

How many Biden White House aides are sweating bullets right now?

All signs point to a select group of people carrying out of the powers of the presidency while American were expected to believe a senile old man was.

