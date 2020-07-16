SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

National Association of Police Organizations Cancels Biden, Endorses Trump for President

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published July 16, 2020 at 1:48pm
P Share Print

The National Association of Police Organizations has endorsed President Donald Trump in the upcoming election, touting his “steadfast and very public support” of law enforcement officers.

The Wednesday announcement on its surface came as a surprise, given the group had backed the Democrats’ Barack Obama/Joe Biden ticket in the 2008 and 2012 elections, Fox News reported.

The NAPO chose not to endorse either candidate in the 2016 presidential race.

Given Trump’s very vocal support of the “thin blue line,” especially during the recent push to defund the police, while Biden has tried to play both sides, perhaps the endorsement should not come as a surprise at all.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and women on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” the group’s president, Michael McHale, wrote in the endorsement letter.

TRENDING: Latest Violence in New York City: Mom Pushing Stroller Choked, Stabbed in Alarming Video

“We particularly value your directing the Attorney General Bill Barr to aggressively prosecute those who attack our officers,” McHale said.

Trump responded to the endorsement, tweeting, “THANK YOU @NAPOpolice and their 241,000 brave law enforcement members for a FULL & COMPLETE ENDORSEMENT! I will ALWAYS back the men and women in blue, and never let you down. LAW AND ORDER will prevail! #LESM”

Do you think the NAPO made the right choice?

The hashtag #LESM stands for “law enforcement social media.”

Trump campaign senior adviser Bob Paduchik added in a statement, “This endorsement for President Trump highlights that as the Law and Order President, he is defending the hardworking people who risk their own lives every day to keep our communities safe.”

“Joe Biden has done nothing to stop his party’s defund the police movement and remains silent as police officers across the country are being attacked by violent rioters and protesters,” Paduchik said.

Trump himself responded quickly on social media.

RELATED: NYT's Bizarre Double Presidential Endorsement Should Be Good News for Trump Re-Election

Biden did not jump entirely on the defund the police train but has backed redirecting funds from police departments to other programs, The Associated Press reported.

That would seem to line up with what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council did when they took $1 billion of the NYPD’s funds (17 percent of the $6 billion budget) for that purpose.

The Big Apple has seen an extreme spike in murders and other violent crimes in recent weeks.

Biden is trying to split the baby by not fully getting behind the Democrat-led defunding movement while also not offering much in the way of vocal support for the police.

The NAPO got it right: Trump has their back, and Biden does not.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Statue of Jesus Beheaded at Florida Church as Similar Attacks Escalate Across the US
National Association of Police Organizations Cancels Biden, Endorses Trump for President
Smithsonian Targets 'Whiteness,' Lists Issues Like Rational Thinking and 'Self-Reliance' as Problematic
Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA' Tops Billboard Chart, 36 Years After Its Release
Metaxas: Attacks on Churches Motivated by Hatred of Authority and Ultimately of God
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×