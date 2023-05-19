A student-athlete at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette died “suddenly” at the age of 18 two weeks ago, according to statements from his school, his team in his native country of Canada and his heartbroken family.

According to his obituary, Michael Arthur “Micky” Geller had recently completed his first year as a member of the school’s Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team.

On May 6, Geller died, but no cause of death has been released.

Water Ski Canada said on Facebook that Geller’s death devastated those who knew him and took everyone by surprise.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with all of you the news that Micky Geller, from Ontario, has died suddenly,” the team said.

Water Ski Canada added, “Micky was a valued member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water Ski Team, and the Ontario skiing community and he represented Water Ski Canada on many occasions including the U17 IWWF World Championships, the Jr. US Masters Water Ski Tournament, and the 2022 Pan American Championships.”

In addition to having been a talented skier, Geller had a passion for life that his family described as “full throttle.”

“With his full throttle approach to life, Micky experienced more in his 18 years than many ever will,” his family said. “However, he was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead.”

Prior to finding his niche as a skier, Geller also tried his hand at gymnastics in his younger years and was also into motorcycles, rock climbing and other outdoor activities.

His family remembered him as a young man who was known for “having deep conversations and debates and just chillin’.”

The family added, “Our boy will be remembered for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline and limitless potential.”

Geller is survived by his parents and one sister.

He will forever be remembered as helping the university bring home its ninth waterski national championship last fall.

In mourning his loss, his team announced flags at the school were lowered to half-staff on Thursday.

“Micky was a freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, and was a member of the National Championship Ragin’ Cajuns Waterski Team,” the school said in a statement.

The university concluded, “His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University.”

Services for Geller were held on Thursday in Ottawa, Ontario.

