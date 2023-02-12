Parler Share
News

'National Defense Airspace' Declared in American Skies After New Object Is Sighted

 By Michael Austin  February 12, 2023 at 1:25pm
Parler Share

Air traffic over a portion of Lake Michigan was canceled by the federal government early Sunday due to the presence of an unidentified flying object.

Specifically, the Federal Aviation Administration called for a “national defense airspace” over the area, according to Fox News.

A “national defense airspace” can be declared by the FAA in response to hazardous conditions, events or other special circumstances.

Later on Sunday, the FAA lifted its ban on air travel, though the administration has yet to confirm why the ban was implemented in the first place, Fox News reported.

When the ban was first put into place, the FAA put out a warning to all pilots in the area.

Trending:
'National Defense Airspace' Declared in American Skies After New Object Is Sighted

“PILOTS WHO DO NOT ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING PROC MAY BE INTERCEPTED, DETAINED AND INTERVIEWED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT/ SECURITY PERSONNEL,” the FAA warning stated.

Penalties for those refusing to comply with the order included inspection of flying certification, criminal charges and even the use of deadly force, the warning stated.

On Saturday, the FAA established a similar ban over an area in Montana in order to “support Department of Defense activities,” the administration told Fox News.

This ban, too, was lifted shortly thereafter on Saturday.

Should Biden take action to stop surveillance balloons?

Shortly before Saturday’s ban on Montana travel was lifted, however, Montana Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale began commenting on the situation on Twitter.

According to Rosendale, Saturday’s ban was also in response to an unidentified flying object and the FAA eventually released a statement declaring it had been a “radar anomaly,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“I am in direct contact with NORCOM and monitoring the latest issue over Havre and the northern border. Airspace is closed due to an object that could interfere with commercial air traffic — the DOD will resume efforts to observe and ground the object in the morning,” Rosendale later tweeted.

Related:
Montana Rep. Reveals Jaw-Dropping UFO Convo With DoD

On Sunday, Rosendale published a follow-up tweet that appeared to refer to Saturday’s event, though he does not say so explicitly. In it, he said that the incident did indeed involve an actual object, not a radar anomaly.

“I am in constant communication with NORCOM and they have just advised me that they have confidence there IS an object and it WAS NOT an anomaly. I am waiting now to receive visual confirmation. Our nation’s security is my priority,” Rosendale tweeted Sunday.

It remains unclear if Saturday and Sunday’s incidents were at all related.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Kari Lake Steals Show at Super Bowl as Photo of Her During 'Black Nat'l Anthem' Goes Viral
Watch: Tears Stream Down Eagles Coach's Face During Nat'l Anthem
Unidentified Object Infiltrated American Skies, Shot Down Over Lake Huron Hours Before Super Bowl
'National Defense Airspace' Declared in American Skies After New Object Is Sighted
Watch: The Time Trump Made an Incredible $1 Million Qualifying Pass for Charity
See more...

Conversation