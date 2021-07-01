According to the National Archives and Records Administration, the United States’ founding documents are racist.

The National Archives’ task force on racism said as much in a recently released report, according to WTTG-TV.

The task force specifically identified the Archives’ own Rotunda — which holds the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence — as an example of “structural racism” that “lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing [black, indigenous and people of color], women, and other communities.”

The report also said the founding documents use “racial slurs and harmful language to describe BIPOC communities.”

According to WTTG, the task force called for “trigger warnings” to be put in place in the Rotunda to “forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.”

In response to the report, Emery McClendon of Tea Party Patriots issued a rebuttal. A passionate defender of American liberties, McClendon also served in the military and as an Indiana state trooper.

“I am appalled. I am upset because once again we have a small group of people that want to disgrace our country and once again use the excuse of racism to divide us,” McClendon wrote in an email to Patriot Project.

“I am upset because as a Black person I find it degrading that they won’t allow me to use my own judgment on the matter.

“Our Founding Fathers and the Documents that they left us are important to the history of our Republic. They represent every American, regardless of ethnic background.”

Rather than viewing them as racist, McClendon believes the country’s founding documents should be seen as “items of respect, and dignity.”

Likewise, he believes America’s founders should be “held in high regards as people who sought to share a vision of American unity for our citizens both then and now.”



“There is no need for ‘safe spaces’ at our national monuments or government buildings,” McClendon continued.

“What is needed is spaces for our students, and others to learn the true history of our Founding Documents, and our [nation’s] history in our schools and libraries. When citizens know the truth, they respect and revere our [nation’s] culture.”

“The keepers of our Founding Documents and buildings should be held accountable to safeguard the American Dream, not disrespect it,” McClendon said.

“We don’t need Diversity, Equity, Inclusion; or any other form of Critical Race Theory at these sites. What we need is instruction in the truth.”

