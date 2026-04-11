'A National Embarrassment': Kamala Harris Mocked for Incredibly Bizarre Trump Impression

Someone needs to tell former Vice President Kamala Harris that her forte, assuming she has one, lies outside of comedy.

In fact, as she has repeatedly demonstrated, Harris only does comedy of the unintentional kind.

Speaking to an audience Friday at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention, the former vice president gave an impression of President Donald Trump so nonsensical and bizarre that one civil-rights attorney called her “a national embarrassment.”

“The way that he’s thinking of foreign policy, it seems,” Harris said in a clip posted to the social media platform X, “is when he talks about America first, it’s to withdraw from these relationships and these connections.”

Since the former vice president doesn’t actually know anything about foreign policy, she quickly moved on to lame humor.

“And then he kinda, Rev, acts like a mob boss,” she added.

For what followed, imagine the classic “Seinfeld” scene in which Elaine Benes made everyone uncomfortable with her awful dancing.

As you can see from the YouTube video below, Elaine, played by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, thought she could dance and really got into it. With obvious enthusiasm, she gave it her best shot.

In a similar manner, Harris apparently thought she could do a good impression of Trump as a mob boss. The former vice president really got into it, only to leave us clutching our champagne glasses and trying not to look.

“So then, he’s kinda like, ‘Well, you know, you take Eastern Europe,'” Harris continued. “And I’ll take the Western Hemisphere, and then you over there, you get Asia, and we’ll just divide it up.”

No written words could adequately convey the cringeworthy awfulness of Harris’ performance.

“She is a National embarrassment!” civil-rights attorney Leo Terrell wrote on X.

She is a National embarrassment! She lied about working at McDonald’s. She failed the California State Bar Exam! https://t.co/IIUUHIjotw — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) April 10, 2026

“A national embarrassment” pretty well summarizes it, though it does not explain Harris’ ill-advised attempt at comedy.

For that, perhaps we should consider the possibility that she thought it through beforehand and concluded that a terrible impression of Trump, delivered via a terrible mob-boss accent, would distract the audience from her trademark word salads.

Either way, simply by appearing at Sharpton’s convention, Harris signaled that she might run for president again in 2028.

Republicans, of course, would sign up for that in a heartbeat.

Moreover, Americans who find themselves desperately in need of laughs would encourage the former vice president in her delusional endeavor. If she thinks her cackling act would survive an actual Democratic primary, then more power to her.

In the meantime, no doubt she will continue to give us regular doses of unintentional comedy.

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