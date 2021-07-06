National Geographic is getting heated backlash for a tweet suggesting that fireworks on Independence Day have racial consequences.

“Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations,” the publication tweeted Sunday.

Attached to the tweet was a link to a piece titled “The hidden toll of July Fourth fireworks,” which examined how air quality is impacted by the holiday which celebrates the United States breaking off from the British Empire.

Is it true that fireworks impact the air? Yes, of course, they do.

Is there a serious issue with air pollution in inner cities? Yes, there is.

But for anyone who is familiar with the media’s recent tactics, that is not the goal of the tweet and the story published.

The objective of the piece is clear: to turn people against the Independence Day tradition and ultimately celebrating the holiday altogether.

This is not to discredit the research conducted, but rather to question the motives behind it.

One day with a lot of fireworks is not solely responsible for the environmental issues in these communities, even though it fits in nicely with the left’s overall angle.

If they wanted to talk about the true reasons why air pollution in these areas is such a problem, National Geographic would write up a piece about how failed urban leadership has perpetuated these problems for decades.

Of course, that would result in putting the blame on Democrats, which they would not dare do.

The tweet could also be interpreted as saying that communities of color do not celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, which is also a heaping generalization by the magazine.

Shut up already… we are here for the animal info not your propaganda BS… let your left wing rest a bit, it’s got to be exhausted. — FREEiAM (@RoyaltyTheKing) July 5, 2021

Fireworks are racist. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/h5UMzBxqB5 — Just Some Guy 🤷🏿‍♂️ (@Duke_Lucas_) July 6, 2021

Regardless of what social media says, Independence Day in the 21st Century is for everyone in the country to celebrate the progress it has made over time to achieve liberty and justice for all.

Americans are incredibly polarized at this point in time, mostly because they find themselves forced to define themselves by immutable characteristics rather than how they treat others.

Pieces like this only add to the dumpster fire of division and make no attempt at unifying the nation.

