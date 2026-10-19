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U.S. National Guard members stand by a police line after a car crashed into a barricade near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 19, 2026.
U.S. National Guard members stand by a police line after a car crashed into a barricade near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 19, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

National Guard Member Shot Near Capitol in D.C.

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2026 at 6:47am
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A National Guard member was wounded late Sunday night in Washington, D.C., after Guard members intervened in a fight.

A suspect in the shooting not far from the U.S. Capitol was wounded.

Neither individual sustained life-threatening injuries, interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll said, according to CBS News.

National Guard members had been in a van when, shortly after 11 p.m., they saw a fight in progress.

Seven or eight personnel exited the van to break up the fight, according to the New York Post.

“They exited their vehicle to try to intervene to try to stop the fight from occurring when they heard gunshots,” Carroll said, according to the Associated Press.

“An individual that had been involved in the fight had pulled out a firearm and began shooting,” he said.

The person fled down an alley, Carroll said. Guard members called for the person to drop the weapon.

“The individual then pointed the weapon toward National Guard members, who returned fire,” Carroll said.

Related:
Texas Air National Guard Pilot Safely Ejects from F-16 Before Fiery Crash in Michigan

The shooter was hit in the abdomen.

Three National Guard members “discharged firearms,” he said, according to Fox News.

Should the National Guard's presence in D.C. be increased due to rising crime?

The National Guard has been deployed to Washington since August 2025 to crack down on violent crime.

In November 2025, two Guard members were shot in D.C. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national, was arrested.

In that incident, West Virginia National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom died of her wounds on Thanksgiving Day.

West Virginia Air National Guard member Andrew Wolfe was wounded.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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