Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

National Park Service Officially Renames 'Offensive' Grand Canyon Locale

 By Elizabeth Delaney  December 26, 2022 at 5:30am
Parler Share

Anyone who has visited the Grand Canyon can attest to its awe-inspiring beauty.

While pictures can be nice for bragging rights about going there on an adventure, they definitely don’t do it justice.

The Grand Canyon, located in northern Arizona, originally was home to the Havasupai Tribe. Most of them were forced by the government to leave nearly 100 years ago as the Grand Canyon area was developed into a national park.

Now, the tribe has asked to have the name of an area called Indian Garden (along the Bright Angel Trail) changed because they say the name has been “offensive” to their tribe for many years.

In addition, they feel a name change will allow them to preserve their history and honor their ancestors.

Trending:
National Park Service Officially Renames 'Offensive' Grand Canyon Locale

When the tribe was still living in that area, they called it “Ha’a Gyoh.” The new name they have sought for the area is “Havasupai Gardens.”

A formal request for the name change was submitted to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names in November, and approval was granted unanimously (19-0), according to a news release on the Grand Canyon National Park Service website.

The timing of the approval seems fitting given that November is National Native American Heritage Month.

“The eviction of Havasupai residents from Ha’a Gyoh coupled with the offensive name, Indian Garden, has had detrimental and lasting impacts on the Havasupai families that lived there and their descendants,” Chairman Thomas Siyuja Sr. said in the news release. “Every year, approximately 100,000 people visit the area while hiking the Bright Angel Trail, largely unaware of this history. The renaming of this sacred place to Havasupai Gardens will finally right that wrong.”

Have you been to the Grand Canyon?

“The Grand Canyon National Park team was proud to work alongside the Havasupai Tribal Council in our joint effort to rename this culturally significant location at the Grand Canyon,” said Superintendent Ed Keable.

“The Havasupai people have actively occupied this area since time immemorial, before the land’s designation as a National Park and until the park forcibly removed them in 1926. This renaming is long overdue. It is a measure of respect for the undue hardship imposed by the park on the Havasupai people.”

Changes to signage, the website and other materials that reflect the new name already are taking place.

The Grand Canyon is a national park that can be visited year-round, though some roads leading to the North Rim close from mid-October through mid-May.

Some outdoor lovers, including hikers, enjoy visiting the Grand Canyon during Christmastime because it’s less crowded and is a  peaceful place to hike, relax and celebrate the holidays.

Related:
Huge Discovery Made in the South American Desert

Details regarding spending Christmas at the Grand Canyon can be found here.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




'That's My Hero': Cops Arrive in the Nick of Time, Save 1-Month-Old Who Stopped Breathing
National Park Service Officially Renames 'Offensive' Grand Canyon Locale
Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Kid Sitting in the Back Seat Takes Action
Florida School Employee Complains Over 10 Words Painted on Parking Spot: 'It's Attacking Me'
Man Receives Hundreds of Dollars on the Spot After He Whips Out His Birth Certificate at a Bank
See more...

Conversation