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A close up of a delivery courier carrying pizza in a thermal bag.
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A close up of a delivery courier carrying pizza in a thermal bag. (Drazen Zigic / Getty Images)

National Pizza Chain Sparks Online Fury with Reminder to Tip Their Drivers

 By Michael Austin  April 26, 2026 at 8:30am
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The United States has a relatively unique tipping culture — but some Americans would say that it’s getting out of control.

While tipping used to be largely confined to waiters at restaurants and similar environments, there seems to be pressure to tip everywhere we turn — from ride sharing apps to the tablet manned by the barista whose only job is handing over a muffin or cup of coffee.

Papa John’s learned the hard way once a reminder on their boxes to tip their delivery drivers went viral for all the wrong reasons.

A video making the rounds on multiple social media platforms involved a woman reading the reminder from the side of her pizza box: “DELIVERY FEE IS NOT A TIP. Please reward your driver for outstanding service.”

She had some choice words in response.

Warning: This video contains explicit language and may be offensive to some viewers.

“Tips aren’t paychecks. Pay your f***ing employees, b***h,” she advised Papa John’s.

Wall Street Apes, the page which reposted the video on X, argued that “tipping in America has gotten completely out of hand.”

“I agree we should tip pizza drivers, but so many companies are now subsidizing employee wages with tips, it’s inescapable and everywhere,” the page said.

Other commenters agreed that the expectation companies have for their own customers to tip has expanded in recent years.

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“If the delivery fee ain’t for the drivers than wtf is the $5 for?” one user asked.

“Tips are supposed to be a form of extra appreciation not the core source of an employee’s income,” another contended.

“Yet nowadays going without a tip feels almost like being shortchanged on wages it really has taken on a rather distorted nature.”

A third user suggested pressuring companies to adopt a more conventional payment model that relies less on tips.

“If we stop tipping, then employees quit. Then Papa Johns will pay more (to get employees). Tipping culture is incentivizing corporate CEOs to make these decisions,” the commenter offered.

Fox News noted that the controversy comes at an inconvenient time for Papa John’s.

The pizza chain recently announced plans to shutter 300 underperforming locations across the country.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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