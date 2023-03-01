National Police Group Responds to Lightfoot's Defeat: 'The Windy City Finally Blew Her Out of Town!'

The National Fraternal Order of Police celebrated Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s defeat in the Tuesday mayoral election on social media.

Former Chicago Public Schools and Philadelphia School District CEO Paul Vallas and second-place candidate Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson both beat Lightfoot, setting the stage for an April 4 runoff election between the two men, according to The Associated Press.

In a Wednesday-morning tweet, the NFOP called the result “a prime example of what happens to politicians who make decisions based on the direction of [sic] the political winds are blowing.”

“It’s real simple: without law and order, nothing else matters,” the organization said.

“We are just grateful the winds of the Windy City finally blew her out of town!”

A prime example of what happens to politicians who make decisions based on the direction of the political winds are blowing. It’s real simple: without law and order, nothing else matters. We are just grateful the winds of the Windy City finally blew her out of town!… https://t.co/6w3BoYt6IF pic.twitter.com/ZT1wKkIYtz — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) March 1, 2023

Crime has remained a major problem in Chicago during Lightfoot’s tenure.

The city’s murder and motor vehicle theft complaints were more than 30% and 130% higher in 2022 than in 2019, the year she took office, according to Chicago Police Department statistics.

Does Chicago need more police? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (14 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Vallas, who has promised to dismiss CPD Superintendent David Brown and grow the department’s staff of sworn officers.

CPD had around 1,000 officer vacancies in December, the department previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

CFOP President John Catanzara complained in June that officers were “not getting that needed time off” or sufficient support from Lightfoot or Brown, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Teachers Union endorsed Johnson, one of its current members, after expressing support for police defunding.

The union had supported Johnson’s campaign to the tune of almost $1 million by Feb. 24, but some members decried its borrowing of member fees for campaign purposes, the Tribune reported.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.